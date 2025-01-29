(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Diagnostic Services Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Test Type, Animal Type, Testing Category, Sector, Service Provider, Type, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary diagnostic services market size is projected to reach USD 23.20 billion in 2030 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.53% from 2025 to 2030.



Veterinary Diagnostic Services Market Report: Highlights

In terms of test type, the in vitro diagnosis segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 86.37% in 2024. The growing number of avian influenza cases in livestock animals is increasing the demand for in-vitro diagnostic tests, which is driving the growth of the segment. The in vivo diagnosis segment, on the other hand, is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of during the forecast period

In terms of animal type, the companion animals segment dominated the market in 2024 with a market share of 59.22%. In contrast, the production animals segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

In terms of the testing category, the clinical chemistry segment held the largest market share of 23.20% in 2024. The cytopathology segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of approximately 11% during the forecast period due to emerging applications of AI in veterinary medicine

In terms of sector, the private sector held the largest market share in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

In terms of service provider, the veterinary hospital/clinic laboratories segment held the largest revenue share in 2024, owing to the increasing demand for diagnostics and readily accessible advanced diagnostic technologies in hospitals.

Based on type, the point-of-care (POC) segment held the largest revenue of over 57.18% in 2024. The laboratory-based segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period North America veterinary diagnostic services market held the largest revenue share of more than 38% in 2024 Why should you buy this report?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Veterinary Diagnostic Services Market Variable Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market

3.1.2. Ancillary Market

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing Pet Population & Rising Pet Ownership

3.2.1.2. Rising Awareness of Early Disease Diagnosis

3.2.1.3. Increasing Adoption of Pet Insurance

3.2.1.4. Technological Advancements in Veterinary Diagnosis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Shortage of Board-Certified Veterinarians

3.2.2.2. Lack of Skilled Professionals

3.2.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.4. Market Challenge Analysis

3.3. Veterinary Diagnostic Services Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.3.4. Estimated Medicalization Rate

3.3.5. Estimated Animal Population, by Key Countries & Key Species, 2023

3.3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4. Veterinary Diagnostic Services Market: by Test Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Veterinary Diagnostic Services Market: By Test Type Movement Analysis

4.3. Veterinary Diagnostic Services Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Test Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.1. In-Vitro Diagnosis

4.3.2. In vivo Diagnosis

Chapter 5. Veterinary Diagnostic Services Market: Animal Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Veterinary Diagnostic Services Market: Animal Type Movement Analysis

5.3. Veterinary Diagnostic Services Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Animal Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Companion Animals

5.4.1. Companion Animals Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Dogs

5.4.3. Cats

5.4.4. Horses

5.4.5. Others

5.5. Production Animals

5.5.1. Production Animals Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.5.2. Cattle

5.5.3. Poultry

5.6. Swine

5.6.1. Swine Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.6.2. Others

Chapter 6. Veterinary Diagnostic Services Market: by Testing Category Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Veterinary Diagnostic Services Market: by Testing Category Movement Analysis

6.3. Veterinary Diagnostic Services Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Testing Category, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1. Clinical Chemistry

6.3.2. Microbiology

6.3.3. Parasitology

6.3.4. Histopathology

6.3.5. Hematology

6.3.6. Immunology & Serology

6.3.7. Imaging

6.3.8. Molecular Diagnostics

6.3.9. Others

Chapter 7. Veterinary Diagnostic Services Market: by Sector Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Veterinary Diagnostic Services Market: by Sector Movement Analysis

7.3. Veterinary Diagnostic Services Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Sector, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.3.1. Public

7.3.2. Private

Chapter 8. Veterinary Diagnostic Services Market: by Service Provider Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Veterinary Diagnostic Services Market: by Service Provider Movement Analysis

8.3. Veterinary Diagnostic Services Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Service Provider, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

8.3.1. Veterinary Hospital/Clinic Laboratories

8.3.2. Reference Laboratories

Chapter 9. Veterinary Diagnostic Services Market: by Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Segment Dashboard

9.2. Veterinary Diagnostic Services Market: by Type Movement Analysis

9.3. Veterinary Diagnostic Services Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

9.3.1. Point of Care

9.3.2. Laboratory-based

Chapter 10. Veterinary Diagnostic Services Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Regional Dashboard

10.2. Veterinary Diagnostic Services Market Share, by Region, 2023 & 2030, USD Million

10.3. Regional Outlook

10.4. North America

10.5. Europe

10.6. Asia-Pacific

10.7. Latin America

10.8. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Market Participant Categorization

11.2. Company Market Position Analysis/Heap Map Analysis

11.3. Company Profiles

11.3.1. Zoetis Services LLC

11.3.2. Antech Diagnostics, Inc. (Mars, Inc.)

11.3.3. IDEXX

11.3.4. Neogen Corporation

11.3.5. Agrolabo S.p.A.

11.3.6. ESAOTE S.p.A.

11.3.7. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

11.3.8. NationWide Laboratories

11.3.9. Ellie Diagnostics, Ltd.

11.3.10. FUJIFILM Corporation

11.3.11. Strategy Mapping

11.4. List of Other Key Players

