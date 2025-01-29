Multichannel Order Management Market Is Expected To Reach A Revenue Of USD 10.6 Bn By 2033, At 12.0 % CAGR: Dimension Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advancements and Projections in the Multi-Channel Order Management Market: Insights, Trends, Opportunities, and Recent Developments New York, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview The Global Multichannel Order Management Market is projected to reach a value of USD 3.8 billion by the end of 2024 and is anticipated to grow to USD 10.6 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 12.0% . Multi-channel order management (MCOM) systems capture and manage orders from various sales points, including online stores, physical outlets, mobile platforms, and third-party channels. These systems optimize order handling, inventory, and distribution, providing customers with a seamless and integrated experience across all touchpoints. MCOM enables organizations to effectively monitor orders and manage inventory, offering real-time order status updates. Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions:

The US Multichannel Order Management Market The US Multichannel Order Management Market is expected to reach USD 1.0 billion by the end of 2024 and grow to USD 2.6 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 11.3% . The rise of e-commerce and mobile shopping has increased the need for efficient order processing across various touchpoints, driving market growth in the US. Retailers are investing in sophisticated OMS to streamline inventory, enhance fulfillment efficiency, and provide real-time visibility across multiple channels. Important Insights

Market Growth: The global multi-channel order management market is projected to grow by USD 6.4 billion, with a CAGR of 12.0% , from 2025 to 2033.

Market Definition: Multi-channel order management refers to a system that allows businesses to efficiently manage orders from various sales channels, including physical stores, websites, online marketplaces, and social media.

Component Analysis: Software is expected to lead the global market in terms of components, holding a significant revenue share in 2024.

Deployment Analysis: On-premise deployment is anticipated to dominate the global market, with a substantial revenue share of 59.1% in 2024.

Enterprise Size Analysis: Large enterprises are expected to lead the global market in terms of enterprise with a large revenue share by the end of 2024.

Application Analysis: Order fulfillment is projected to hold the largest revenue share in the market based on application by the end of 2024.

Vertical Analysis: The retail & e-commerce sector is expected to lead the market with a high revenue share of 27.1% by the end of 2024. Regional Analysis: North America is predicted to dominate the multi-channel order management market, holding the highest market share of 30.8% in 2024. Latest Trends

Multi-channel order management solutions are being integrated with broader supply chain management systems to enhance visibility across all sales channels and supply chain stages. Improved coordination between suppliers, warehouses, and distribution networks is facilitated, leading to reduced lead times. Overall supply chain agility is enhanced as a result of these integrated solutions. Competitive Landscape

The multichannel order management industry is highly competitive, with many large and small companies providing software and services both domestically and internationally.

The market is currently moderately fragmented but is trending toward greater fragmentation. Key players in the market include IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, Oracle Corporation, and Salesforce.com, Inc. Major players are focusing on product innovation and engaging in mergers and acquisitions to enhance their product portfolios and stay competitive. Some of the prominent market players:

NetSuite

Magento

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

com, Inc.

Zoho Corporation

HCL Tech

Oracle Corporation

Newfold Digital Inc.

Shopify Plus

Delhivery Pvt. Ltd.

Multi-Channel Order Management Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 3.6 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 10.6 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 12.0% North America Revenue Share 30.8 % The US Market Size (2024) USD 1.0 Bn Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2025 - 2033 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Component, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By Application, By Vertical Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Retail and e-commerce are expected to lead the multichannel order management market, capturing the largest market share of 27.1% by the end of 2024. The rise of online business has created a constant demand for managing orders across multiple channels.

As customers increasingly shop online, sellers & retailers, especially e-retailers, are seeking systems capable of handling large volumes of orders from many channels. Retail operations are evolving to include new models where retailers operate through physical stores, online platforms, social media, & mobile apps.

These retailers are consistently synchronizing their store interfaces to provide a uniform customer experience.





Multi-Channel Order Management Market Segmentation

By Component



Software Services

By Deployment



On-premises Cloud

By Enterprise Size



Small & Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Application



Order Fulfillment

Inventory Management

Channel Integration

Workflow Automation Integrated PO

By Vertical



Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Automotive Others

Drivers



Market dynamics of multichannel order management are shaped by changing customer preferences, driven by the increased use of online channels due to digital technologies, the internet, widespread smartphone adoption, social media, and next-generation networks.

As customers increasingly rely on digital platforms, organizations require dependable and customized order management solutions to effectively centralize, manage, and streamline their orders.

Technological advancements are a key influence on the market, with innovations enhancing the efficiency and capabilities of order management systems. The adoption of cloud-based solutions is a major growth driver in the multichannel order management market, offering businesses scalable, flexible, and cost-effective options to seamlessly manage and integrate multiple sales channels.

Opportunities



There are considerable opportunities for multichannel order management as businesses aim to enhance their operations and customer experiences across multiple platforms.

Businesses and government organizations are driving growth in the multichannel order management market due to the evolving landscape of consumer engagement. Emerging technologies such as big data and cloud computing are revolutionizing organizational growth and altering contemporary business strategies, shifting away from traditional models.

Restraints



As e-commerce businesses grow and manage multiple markets and channels, they face increased data inconsistencies and gaps due to the high volume of interactions.

Advanced order management software is not immune to issues stemming from human error or flawed logic. Data gaps can lead to problems such as order cancellations and poor fulfillment. These issues contribute to a negative customer experience. The challenges and limitations of multi-channel order management systems become evident as a result.

Regional Analysis

North America is projected to dominate the multichannel order management market in revenue, accounting for around 30.8% in 2024, due to the region's significant technological advancements & digitalization. MCOM solutions operating in this region leverage technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, & data analysis to improve order management processes.

These technologies allow timely information retrieval, automation of repetitive tasks, improved decision-making, & overall organizational performance & competitiveness driving the growth of the market.





By Region

North America



The U.S. Canada

Europe



Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific



China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America



Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt Rest of MEA

Recent Developments



In March 2023 , Cymbio uncovered a cloud-based multichannel commerce support platform designed to automate the sales process for companies & retailers.

In February 2023 , CommerceJet introduced a new all-in-one e-commerce platform for managing multichannel e-commerce which simplifies many aspects of e-commerce, including inventory, fulfillment, & procurement, allowing businesses to streamline shipping, manage inventory, and handle procurement from a single platform.

In August 2022 , Shopify Inc. announced its acquisition of Deliverr, Inc. to improve its e-commerce order fulfillment capabilities which provides a comprehensive logistics platform for merchants, covering everything from inventory receipt to smart distribution. In July 2022 , Oracle collaborated with Big Ray's, a multi-channel business well-integrated into its community which allows it to manage its financial operations, inventory, order management, point-of-sale, and e-commerce functions through a unified platform.

