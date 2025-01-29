More Than Half Struggle With ‘Pee-Xiety’

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)



By Joseph Staples // SWNS NEWS COPY W/ + INFOGRAPHIC Do you have bathroom anxiety? According to a new study, half of all Americans do, and a large majority put off going to the bathroom because of it. The poll of 2,000 U.S. adults found 92% have had to hold off on going to [...]

MENAFN29012025003911003267ID1109143830