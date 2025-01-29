Zspace’S Career Readiness Solution Powered By Career Coach AI Wins Prestigious District Administration Top Edtech Products Award For 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) zSpace's AR/VR recognized for excellence in CTE, Upskilling, and Credential Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace (NASDAQ: ZSPC), a leader in augmented and virtual reality solutions for education, proudly announces that its groundbreaking Career Readiness Solution powered by Career Coach AI , has been named a winner of the 2025 District Administration Top EdTech Products Award . The solution earned recognition in the CTE, Upskilling, and Credential category, highlighting its innovation and impact in preparing students for future careers.

The District Administration Top EdTech Products Award honors the latest innovations in educational technology, celebrating solutions that support teaching and learning through cutting-edge advancements. The zSpace Career Readiness Solution powered by Career Coach AI was recognized for its transformative role in helping students explore and develop career skills in career and technical education (CTE), equipping them with the tools necessary to meet the evolving demands of the modern workforce.

The Career Readiness Solution is an intelligent, immersive platform that leverages virtual and augmented reality to guide students through interactive career exploration, skills training, and credentialing with Career Coach AI to empower research and understanding. With AI-driven coaching, and real-time feedback, Career Coach AI enables learners to gain geo-located insights into fields such as healthcare, engineering, manufacturing, IT, and more. The solution empowers students to earn industry-recognized credentials and build in-demand skills that are directly applicable to real-world careers.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by District Administration for our work in the CTE space,” said Paul Kellenberger , CEO of zSpace.“Career Coach AI is designed to give students a head start in their professional journeys by providing them with the information they need to make informed career decisions while the Career Readiness Solution opens up career awareness, career exploration, and career preparedness, which provides the practical skills and credentials that employers are actively seeking. This award affirms our commitment to driving innovation in education and ensuring that every student has access to the tools they need to succeed.”

As workforce demands continue to shift toward technology-driven industries, the need for agile, future-ready education solutions is more important than ever. The zSpace Career Readiness Solution powered by Career Coach AI addresses this need by offering schools and districts a comprehensive platform that bridges the gap between classroom learning and career readiness.

zSpace's cutting-edge use of augmented and virtual reality has long been recognized as a game-changer in educational settings. Career Coach AI represents the next step in this evolution, combining the power of AI with immersive learning to give students a clearer, more engaging path to their future professions. By helping students not only explore but also gain industry-recognized credentials, zSpace is making a direct contribution to the workforce pipeline of tomorrow.

For more information on Career Coach AI and other zSpace solutions, please visit .

About District Administration Top EdTech Products Award

The District Administration Top EdTech Products Award recognizes the most innovative and impactful technology products that support teaching and learning in schools. Selected by a panel of expert judges and readers, the annual award showcases the best in edtech, highlighting products that foster student engagement, improve educational outcomes, and promote creativity in the classroom.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace allows students and teachers to experience learning in the classroom that may otherwise be dangerous, impossible, counterproductive, or expensive using traditional techniques. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds over 70 patents and our hands-on“learning by doing” solutions have been shown to enhance the learning process and drive higher student test scores, as evidenced by a study on the utility of 3D virtual reality technologies for student knowledge gains published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning in 2021.

