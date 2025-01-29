Prettydamnquick Appoints Scott Varner As Vice President Of Revenue To Drive Growth & Expansion

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Scott Varner

PrettyDamnQuick hires eCommerce veteran Scott Varner as VP Revenue to supercharge checkout optimization and brand growth strategies.

- Avi MoskowitzNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PrettyDamnQuick, the leading for checkout and logistics optimization, has appointed Scott Varner as Vice President of Revenue. Scott will oversee the company's go-to-market strategy, revenue operations, and partnerships, bringing over a decade of experience in eCommerce and fintech to scale PrettyDamnQuick's innovative solutions .PrettyDamnQuick's platform represents a quantum leap in ecommerce optimization, leveraging cutting-edge customer segmentation and post-purchase intelligence to engineer an Amazon-like experience for independent brands. Through its dual-sided platform, their technology empowers brands with capabilities that dynamically elevate conversion rates, increase average order value, and deliver a frictionless, hyper-personalized consumer journey.Scott brings a track record of leadership in eCommerce, including leadership roles at Lightspeed Commerce and Ecwid, where he worked to create customer-centric strategies that drove both growth and operational efficiency. His collaborative approach and passion for solving complex challenges align perfectly with PrettyDamnQuick's focus on empowering merchants to thrive in competitive markets.“Scott's ability to build high-performing teams and drive transformative growth in eCommerce makes him an ideal fit and incredible advantage for PrettyDamnQuick,” said Avi Moskowitz, CEO and co-founder of PrettyDamnQuick.“His expertise will help us empower brands with smarter, more profitable checkouts and operations.”PrettyDamnQuick has experienced rapid growth as a trusted partner to brands seeking to streamline operations and improve checkout conversion rates. With Scott's leadership, the company is poised to expand its market presence and help even more merchants create seamless, high-converting shopping experiences.“PrettyDamnQuick combines unique insights into checkout behaviors with actionable tools that optimize logistics and boost AOV,” said Scott Varner.“I'm excited to join this talented team and help brands turn checkout into a growth engine while thriving in a competitive market.”Scott's leadership in eCommerce has helped drive scalable growth and operational excellence. His appointment reflects PrettyDamnQuick's commitment to building a world-class team focused on innovation and customer success.About PrettyDamnQuickPrettyDamnQuick is a platform helping brands segment and optimize their checkout and shipping operations. By simplifying logistics and providing data-backed actionable insights, PrettyDamnQuick empowers eCommerce businesses to enhance conversion rates, improve customer satisfaction, and scale efficiently.

