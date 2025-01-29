CAR T-Cell Therapies Market To Surge From USD 4.3 Billion In 2023 To USD 35.2 Billion By 2032, Growing At A 26.0% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CAR T-Cell Therapies Market

Groundbreaking Advances in Immunotherapy Drive Expansion

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The CAR T-Cell Therapies Market size was valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 35.2 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 26.0% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.CAR-T Cell Therapy Market, Driving Growth with Innovation and Rising Cancer IncidenceThe CAR-T cell market is soaring high due to growing cancer prevalence, regulatory approvals, and huge investments in gene therapy. With more than 19 million new cases and nearly 10 million deaths worldwide in 2020, the need for innovative treatments like CAR-T therapy has only increased. This form of adoptive immunotherapy successfully alters T-cells to home in on cancer cells with tremendous specificity and is proving beneficial in leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. The emphasis has moved from conventional therapies to cell therapies due to key product approvals like Yescarta, Tecartus, Kymriah, and Carvykti. Over 500 clinical trials in total have been performed in East Asia and the United States, which have taken the lead in R&D efforts to expand manufacturing capabilities and a major upgrade of the gene therapy platform along with the substantial funding expected to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.Get a Free Sample Report of CAR T-Cell Therapies Market @Key Players in CAR T-Cell Therapies Market.Gilead Sciences, Inc..Novartis AG.Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (Janssen Global Services, LLC).Caribou Biosciences, Inc..CARsgenTherapeutics Co., Ltd.JW Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd..Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc..Aurora Biopharma.Novartis AG.Merck KGaA.Gilead Sciences Inc..TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.Bluebird Bio Inc..Sorrento Therapeutics.Fate Therapeutics.Pfizer Inc..Amgen.Celgene Corporation and others.Segmentation AnalysisBy Drug TypeAxicabtagene Ciloleucel (Yescarta) Segment dominated the CAR-T Cell Therapy Market in 2023, commanding a 24.2% market share owing to its success in treating non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and its FDA approval as the first CAR-T treatment for sick individuals with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL). Tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah) also continues to be relevant, especially in younger patients, for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (Carvykti) is the fastest-growing segment, which is spurred by its approval for multiple myeloma in 2022 and impressive efficacy in relapsed or refractory cases. Its clinical pipeline in regard to the expanding indications is strong which is expected to drive its market growth during the forecast period.By IndicationIn 2023, the Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) segment captured 38.4% of the CAR-T cell therapy market. This trend is facilitated by the high incidence of NHL in the population and that there are more than 3 available CAR-Ts, including Yescarta, Kymriah, and Breyanzi, all targeting this cancer type. NHL is the leading indication segment due to the proven efficacy of these therapies in treating relapsed or refractory cases.The multiple myeloma segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment. The approval of innovative treatments such as Carvykti and Abecma within the past year has vastly improved the treatment options available for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.Need any customization research on CAR T-Cell Therapies Market, Enquire Now @CAR T-Cell Therapies Market SegmentationBy Drug Type.Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Yescarta).Brexucabtagene Autoleucel (Tecartus).Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (Carvykti).Idecabtagene Vicleucel (Abecma).Lisocabtagene Maraleucel (Breyanzi).Tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah).OthersBy Indication.Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.Multiple MyelomaBy End-user.Hospitals.Oncology Treatment CentersRegional AnalysisThe CAR-T cell therapy market was dominated by North America in 2023 with an estimated market share of 63.8%, with the U.S. considered the leading regional segment. The region's great research infrastructure, robust commercial base, and a large number of CAR-T clinical trials ongoing contribute to this dominance. In addition, regulatory approvals in the U.S. and Canada and a more favorable reimbursement environment have driven the uptake of these therapies. Together, these factors make North America a major contributor in facilitating growth and innovation for the CAR-T cell therapy market.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market with over 30% CAGR during the forecast period. China is a rising star as it accounted for the most CAR-T therapeutics clinical trials registered. The nation's growth is driven by heavy government investments, healthcare reforms, and a growing focus on cancer treatment innovations. Consequently, China is leading during the regional expansion of the CAR-T market in Asia Pacific, validating the prominence of Asia Pacific as a global player.Recent Developments.In May 2024, the U.S. FDA granted accelerated approval for BREYANZI (lisocabtagene maraleucel) to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory Follicular Lymphoma (FL) who have received two or more prior lines of systemic therapy..In April 2024, Bristol Myers Squibb entered into a global capacity reservation and supply agreement with Cellares to produce CAR T-cell therapies utilizing Cellares' automated, high-throughput manufacturing platform, Cell Shuttle.Buy Full Research Report on CAR T-Cell Therapies Market 2024-2032 @Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. CAR T-Cell Therapies Market by Drug Type8. CAR T-Cell Therapies Market by Indication9. CAR T-Cell Therapies Market by End-user10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Browse More Insights:Cell Therapy Market ReportStem Cell Therapy Market Report

