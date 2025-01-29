Hydreight Technologies Partners With The Dripbar To Launch ‘Dripbar Direct’ Nationwide, Expanding Access To Direct-To-Consumer Healthcare Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (“Hydreight”or the“Company”)(TSXV: NURS )(OTCQB: HYDTF )(FSE: SO6 ), a fast-growing mobile clinical and medical which enables flexible at-home medical services across 50 states in the United States, is excited to announce its partnership with The DRIPBaR, a recognized leader in and wellness. Known for transforming preventive healthcare with advanced IV therapy solutions and a strong presence in major U.S. cities, The DRIPBaR offers a diverse range of services to enhance cellular health and well-being. Together, they are launching 'DRIPBaR Direct,' an innovative direct-to-consumer healthcare initiative powered by Hydreight's VSDHOne platform. This partnership enables The DRIPBaR to expand its services nationwide, providing a seamless, compliant, and scalable telehealth experience to clients across the country.

Transforming Access to Preventative Healthcare

'DRIPBaR Direct' is designed to provide The DRIPBaR's clients with convenient access to personalized health and wellness solutions from the comfort of their homes. Through the VSDHOne platform , clients can submit their health information online, connect with licensed medical professionals for remote consultations, and have physician-prescribed wellness treatments shipped directly to their doorstep for self-administration.

This national rollout follows a successful pilot phase where The DRIPBaR tested the VSDHOne platform's capabilities, demonstrating increased client engagement and operational efficiency. With the success of the trial, The DRIPBaR is now positioned to scale its digital health offerings to all its franchise locations, tapping into the growing demand for home-based wellness solutions.

About The DRIPBaR

The DRIPBaR has established itself as a leader in health and wellness, transforming preventative healthcare with innovative IV therapy solutions. Since its founding in 2016, the company has rapidly expanded its footprint, now operating 100 locations in major U.S. cities, with over 600 franchises in various stages of development and ambitious plans for continued growth. Committed to supporting cellular health and enhancing well-being, The DRIPBaR offers a diverse portfolio of services, including:

IV Lifestyle Drips: Designed to help clients achieve various wellness goals, such as boosting energy, enhancing recovery, strengthening immunity, and promoting anti-aging.

IV Health Support Drips: Targeted therapies to support clients dealing with specific health challenges or seeking preventative care.

Intramuscular (IM) Shots: Quick injections that deliver vitamins and nutrients directly into the muscle for rapid absorption.

Mobile Services: Bringing IV therapy directly to clients' locations for convenience.

Drip Parties: Group sessions that combine socializing with wellness treatments. Oral Supplements: Complementary products to support clients' health and wellness routines.

This diverse service offering, combining both brick-and-mortar locations and a streamlined, compliant online platform, positions The DRIPBaR as a leader in the IV therapy industry, catering to a broad spectrum of client needs.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hydreight to launch DRIPBaR Direct,” said Ben Crosbie, CEO of The DRIPBaR.“VSDHOne is a powerful platform that combines easy-to-use technology with robust compliance standards, allowing us to provide a seamless and convenient experience for our clients. With DRIPBaR Direct, we're offering competitive pricing and making it easier than ever for people to access our services and take control of their health.”

The Competitive Advantage of Hydreight's VSDHOne Platform

Hydreight's VSDHOne platform is a robust, fully compliant telehealth solution that enables businesses like The DRIPBaR to seamlessly enter the direct-to-consumer healthcare market without the burden of managing medical operations, regulatory compliance, or infrastructure. Often referred to as the “Ecommerce platform for healthcare,” VSDHOne empowers a wide range of businesses-including MedSpas, retailers, pharmaceutical brands, health and wellness entrepreneurs, creators, and influencers -to offer healthcare services with ease.

Through the partnership, The DRIPBaR can now:



Expand Its Customer Base: Offering a national direct-to-consumer option increases accessibility for clients who may not live near a physical DRIPBaR location.

Compete with Established D2C Brands: Hydreight's platform allows The DRIPBaR to provide pricing models competitive with industry leaders like Hims, offering clients both affordability and quality. Enhance Customer Experience & Accessibility: The integration of telehealth consultations with direct shipping creates a frictionless customer journey, ensuring clients receive care where and when they need it.



A Shared Vision for Scalable Growth

“Partnering with The DRIPBaR is a testament to the flexibility and scalability of the VSDHOne platform,” said Shane Madden, CEO of Hydreight Technologies. “This collaboration allows them to reach more customers, strengthen their brand, and provide much-needed wellness services in a convenient, compliant, and cost-effective manner.”

As demand for at-home healthcare solutions continues to grow, Hydreight is focused on expanding its partnerships with forward-thinking brands like The DRIPBaR that are eager to enhance their service offerings and meet evolving consumer needs.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Shane Madden

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Contact

Email: ... ; Telephone: 1 (702) 970-8112

About VSDHOne - Direct to Consumer Platform

Developed in partnership with Victory Square Technologies (CSE: VST) (OTC: VSQTF) (FWB: 6F6), Hydreight Technologies launched the VSDHOne (Read as VSDH-One) platform. VSDHOne simplifies the entry challenges for companies and medi-spa businesses to enter the online healthcare space compliantly. This platform will help all businesses to launch a direct-to-consumer healthcare brand in a matter of days in all 50 states. Compliant offerings include: GLP-1s (semaglutide, tirzepatide), peptides, personalized healthcare treatments, sermorelin, testosterone replacement therapy (“TRT”), hair loss, skincare, sexual health and more.

Hydreight invested in technology, legal and infrastructure to launch this platform. The VSDHOne platform offers a complete, end-to-end solution for businesses looking to launch direct-to-consumer healthcare brands. From compliance and telemedicine technology to nationwide doctor and pharmacy networks, VSDHOne provides all the tools needed for a seamless entry into the online healthcare space. The platform is designed to significantly reduce the time and costs associated with launching such services, making it possible for businesses to go live in days instead of months.

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc. is building one of the largest mobile clinic network in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform hosts a network of over 2500 nurses, over 100 doctors and a pharmacy network across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight is bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals. The Hydreight platform allows healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight has a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network.

