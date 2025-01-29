IT Trailblazers Step Into The Spotlight With 2025 Jumpies Award

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, Colo., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. has revealed the distinguished winners of the 2025 JumpCloud customer awards, the Jumpies. The Jumpies honors customers' innovative solutions using JumpCloud across three categories, including:



Best Use Case: Customers that use JumpCloud to transform their business in a mission-critical way.

Scaling for Success: Customers that have scaled their business using JumpCloud. Make Work Happen Champion: Highlights an individual who has gone above and beyond to Make Work Happen® at their organization.



The 2025 JumpCloud customer award winners:

Best Use Case: iQuanti India Pvt Ltd

Scaling for Success: Campaign Zero

Make Work Happen Champion: Luis Martin, Director, IT & Security, GumGum

The Jumpies judging panel included a team of JumpCloud employees across departments and guest judge Steve Brasen. Steve Brasen is founder and CEO at TrustAssess, and former IT industry analyst at Enterprise Management Associates (EMA).

“With rising cyber threats and AI changing IT, these winners have shown great ingenuity,” said Brasen.“These organizations excel at streamlining operations. They're enhancing user experiences and ensuring strong security in complex environments.”

“Our customers inspire us with their innovation and determination to tackle critical challenges head-on,” said Manny Ruiz, vice president of global customer success, JumpCloud.“These awards honor their strategic vision and creativity. We're proud to celebrate their achievements as they continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in IT management and security.”

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® delivers a unified identity, device, and access management platform that makes it easy to securely manage identities, devices, and access across your organization. With JumpCloud, IT teams and MSPs enable users to work securely from anywhere and manage their Windows, Apple, Linux, and Android devices from a single platform.

Learn more:

