Champions Of The Channel: Announcing Jumpcloud's 2024 Partner Award Winners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, Colo., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. is proud to announce the winners of its inaugural Partner Awards program. The program recognizes and celebrates the outstanding contributions of partners across both managed Service Provider (MSP) and value-added reseller (VAR) categories. The 2024 awards honor top performers in major global regions, with a total of 18 award winners.
The three award categories include:
Partner of the Year: JumpCloud's highest recognition for the overall top-performing partner. This award is given to the partner who has demonstrated excellence across key performance metrics. Customer Impact Award: JumpCloud highlights the partner whose dedication to customer service and satisfaction has had a significant positive impact, both internally and externally. Emerging Star Award: JumpCloud recognizes the partner who has shown rapid growth, promising potential and notable contributions.
The 2024 JumpCloud Partner Award Winners
Partner of the Year:
66degrees | Americas | VAR MacSolution | Americas | MSP Devoteam | EMEA | VAR Merit Security | EMEA | MSP Shivaami | APAC | VAR
Customer Impact Award:
SADA | Americas | VAR Sinfopac Internacional | Americas | MSP Dinova | EMEA | VAR YHM Technologies | EMEA | MSP NetNXT | APAC | VAR Primary Guard | ASEAN | VAR Katana1 | ANZ | MSP
Emerging Star Award
eSource Capital | Americas | VAR CNET | Americas | MSP CloudOffice | EMEA | VAR WediggIT | EMEA | MSP Brio | APAC | VAR CloudMile | ASEAN | VAR
“JumpCloud's partners are at the heart of our success, and we are excited to celebrate their dedication, innovation, and commitment to excellence through these awards,” said Antoine Jebara, general manager of channel business and co-founder, JumpCloud.“This program highlights the exceptional achievements of our partners, from long-standing leaders to emerging stars who are driving growth and delivering transformative results for their customers.”
JumpCloud is proud to partner with these outstanding organizations and is excited to continue growing the partner ecosystem in 2025.
About JumpCloud
JumpCloud® delivers a unified identity, device, and access management platform that makes it easy to securely manage identities, devices, and access across your organization. With JumpCloud, IT teams and MSPs enable users to work securely from anywhere and manage their Windows, Apple, Linux, and Android devices from a single platform.
