Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market To See Robust Growth By 2034, Predicts Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DelveInsight's Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Report provides comprehensive insights into the epidemiology and market dynamics across the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor - Market Insight, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast - 2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, Click here: Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Report:

. The Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

. The estimated total incident cases of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor (GIST) in the 7MM were nearly 16K in 2023, with the highest number of cases in the US, accounting for approximately 43% of the total cases.

. The age-specific incident cases of GIST in 2023 were highest in the 66-80 years age group (around 6K cases), followed by the 51-65 years age group (approximately 5K cases). The least cases were reported in the 0-17 years group.

. Among European countries, Germany had the highest number of GIST cases in 2023, with nearly 2K cases, followed by Italy (over 1K cases). Spain had the lowest incident population.

. The therapeutic market for GIST in the 7MM was valued at approximately USD 450 million in 2023.

. In December 2024, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the submission of a Citizen Petition to the FDA.

. In December 2024, EndoQuest Robotics received an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) from the FDA for its robotic-assisted device for colorectal clinical study.

. Emerging drugs include Crenolanib, TAS-116, Bezuclastinib (CGT9486/PLX9486), and others.

. Key companies in the GIST therapeutic market include Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Daiichi Sankyo, Cogent Biosciences, Advenchen Laboratories, AB Science, Immunicum AB, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others.

. The Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor and cancer treatment market is expected to grow significantly, driven by new therapy approvals and advancements in screening techniques.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Overview

Gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) is a rare cancer affecting the digestive tract or adjacent structures within the abdomen, typically arising from interstitial cells of Cajal (ICCs) or less differentiated precursor cells. Mutations in KIT or PDGFRA genes, or other rare gene alterations, drive GIST progression, with the majority of tumors exhibiting mutations in the KIT gene. A subset of GIST, known as wild-type GIST, lacks mutations in KIT or PDGFRA and may instead involve genes related to the succinate dehydrogenase (SDH) enzyme complex or other genes such as BRAF, KRAS, and NRAS. Understanding the molecular underpinnings of GIST, including its diverse genetic mutations, is crucial for advancing targeted therapies and improving patient outcomes.

Get a Free sample for the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Report:



Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

. Total incident cases of GIST in the 7MM

. Gender-specific Incident Cases of GIST in the 7MM

. Age-specific Incident Cases of GIST in the 7MM

. Mutation-specific Incident Cases of GIST in the 7MM

. Stage-specific Incident Cases of GIST in the 7MM

. Treatable Cases of GIST by Line of Therapies in the 7MM

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor epidemiology trends @ Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Epidemiology Forecast

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Therapies and Key Companies

. Crenolanib: Arog Pharmaceuticals

. TAS-116: Taiho Pharmaceutical

. Bezuclastinib (CGT9486/PLX9486): Cogent Biosciences, Inc. / Plexxikon Inc.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Strengths

. Improvements in genetic and molecular diagnostics are enabling earlier and more accurate detection of GIST, enhancing treatment outcomes and driving market growth.

. The development of new, targeted therapies like Crenolanib and TAS-116 is improving treatment options for patients, addressing unmet needs, and expanding the therapeutic landscape.

Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Opportunities

. As research progresses, there is an opportunity to tailor treatments based on the genetic profile of tumors, providing more effective therapies and enhancing patient outcomes.

. The FDA's approval of robotic-assisted devices presents an opportunity to improve surgical outcomes and patient recovery, potentially driving growth in the GIST treatment market.

Scope of the Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Report

. Study Period: 2020–2034

. Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

. Key Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Companies: Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Daiichi Sankyo, Cogent Biosciences, Advenchen Laboratories, AB Science, Immunicum AB, Novartis, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and others.

. Key Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Therapies: Crenolanib, TAS-116, Bezuclastinib (CGT9486/PLX9486), and others.

. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Therapeutic Assessment: Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor current marketed and Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor emerging therapies

. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Dynamics: Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor market drivers and Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor market barriers

. Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Access and Reimbursement

To learn more about Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor

3. SWOT analysis of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor

4. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Overview at a Glance

6. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Disease Background and Overview

7. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor

9. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Unmet Needs

11. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Emerging Therapies

12. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Drivers

16. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Market Barriers

17. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Appendix

18. Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Jatin Vimal

DelveInsight Business Research LLP

+1 469-945-7679

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.