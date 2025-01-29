Mecomed Launches Distributors’ Network to Advance MedTech Industry Collaboration in the MEA Region

(MENAFN- ProGlobal Media) Dubai, UAE, January 29, 2025 – Mecomed, a Medical Technology Association in the Middle East and Africa, proudly announced the launch of its Distributors’ Network on 29th January 2025 at the Voco Dubai Hotel. This remarkable initiative aims to encourage collaboration among Mecomed associate members to address distributor-specific topics while contributing to developments in healthcare across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

The event welcomed leaders and senior executives from MedTech distributor companies in the MEA region, including both Mecomed members and non-members, creating a dynamic platform for collaboration. It commenced with a non-competition law reminder to the attendees, emphasizing compliance with regulations and reinforcing Mecomed’s dedication to upholding the highest ethical standards in its operations.

"The launch of the Distributor Network represents a pivotal moment for Mecomed, as it enables us collaboratively advance healthcare delivery standards across the MEA region.” said Rami Rajab, CEO of Mecomed. “By promoting collaboration and transparency, we aim to drive impactful progress for both the industry and the patients we serve."

Attendees were also introduced to revised Mecomed’s Code of Ethical Business Practices, which sets the standard for compliance and integrity within the MedTech industry, highlighting Mecomed’s commitment to promoting transparency and operational efficiency.

This event reinforces Mecomed’s commitment to being the voice of the MedTech industry in the region, driving collaboration and innovation to address key challenges and improve healthcare outcomes.





MENAFN29012025003753002802ID1109143346