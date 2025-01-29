MBRIF Welcomes Its Ninth Cohort of Innovators for its Accelerator Program

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE – 29 January 2025: Mohammed Bin Rashid Innovation Fund (MBRIF), the UAE Ministry of Finance’s initiative supporting innovation in the UAE, has announced the selection of innovators for Cohort 9 of its Innovation Accelerator program.

The MBRIF Innovation Accelerator – established in 2018 – is a program designed to serve as a driving force for innovation in the UAE. Aligning with the key sectors outlined in the UAE’s National Innovation Strategy, the Accelerator empowers innovators to maximize their potential and make a meaningful impact on their industries.

Entities selected to join the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator will benefit from a comprehensive support program – including cutting-edge resources, expert coaching, mentorship, and access to investment opportunities and valuable networks – that will help them enhance their capabilities, enable scalability, and achieve their growth ambitions.

Since its launch, the Accelerator has played a pivotal role in advancing a diverse array of innovative start-ups from a range of countries across the globe, empowering them to demonstrate their potential as disruptors and catalysts for economic progress.

Fatima Yousif Alnaqbi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services Sector at the UAE Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry's representative at the MBRIF, said of the latest selection: “We were immensely proud that once again, our Innovator Accelerator attracted interest from such an exceptionally innovative pool of applicants, each showcasing remarkable potential to create impact within their industries and on the wider economy. The strong global interest in our program reaffirms its role as a catalyst for innovation, enabling visionary startups to thrive and scale. This underscores our dedication to fostering a culture of innovation and supporting the UAE’s journey toward achieving the ambitious goals outlined in its National Innovation Strategy.”

Eligibility for selection to join the MBRIF Innovation Accelerator is based on a number of stringent, carefully identified criteria, with innovators undergoing thorough assessment before final decisions are made.

Cohort 9 comprises 19 start-ups representing 9 countries and a wide range of diverse sectors. Developmental stages of the companies range from prototype to growth and scale-up, highlighting the breadth of support available via the program.

Start-ups joining Cohort 9 of the Innovator Accelerator are:

• BIRD Collaborative: Premium Sustainable Disposables

• The Waste Lab: Comprehensive solution for sustainable food waste management

• Seramic Materials: Pioneering in Recycled Ceramics

• Metguard: A Revolution in Corrosion Prevention

• Rebound: Enabling Materials Circulatory

• NXW: Leading a new Nutrition Category

• AC3D: Patented 3D Printing Construction Automation Technology

• Aura: Innovative Credit Solutions to SMEs

• Smart Eye: Innovative solutions for efficient energy and water management

• Marses: End to End Robotics Solutions

• Darbco: Robotic Solar Panel Cleaning Solution

• Mantas: Tailored Cloud-Downtime Insurance Platform

• Smart Bricks: AI Driven Real Estate Marketplace

• Procure Hub: Remodelling the Procurement of Construction

• SURGiA: The Medical Supplies Hub

• NeuroBLAST: Portable rehabilitation solution that uses interactive video games to help treat neurodegenerative disorders

• Space.TYAR: Leveraging generative AI for unified knowledge and learning creation

• Peekapak: An Integrated Approach to Well-Being Education

• Krucial: Capturing Data at Anytime and from Anywhere



With eight successful cohorts to date, the Innovation Accelerator remains a solid cornerstone of the UAE’s innovation ecosystem, reflecting MBRIF's dedication to helping drive the growth of disruptive enterprises and contributing to the country’s economic diversification and solidifying its position as a global hub for innovation.





