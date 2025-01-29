(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Re Sustainability and Recycling Private Limited (ReSRL), A Re Sustainability Company (ReSL), and Aarti Circularity Limited (ACL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Aarti Industries Limited (AIL), a prominent player in speciality chemicals have joined hands to establish a transformative first of its kind in India Joint-Venture Company (JVCo) for driving the development of Plastic Materials Recycling Facilities (PMRFs) across India, aiming to revolutionise plastic resource recovery and sustainable resource management practices.



Bengaluru, 29 January 2025: The PMRFs will focus on segregating, extracting, and recycling resources from diverse waste streams, including plastics, to produce Advanced Circular Materials (ACM) that can be utilised as raw materials, fuels, or recycled polymer feedstock. The partnership is committed to achieving a minimum resource recovery capacity of approx. 500 tons per day indicative by 2030 and exploring various feedstocks, including those from ReSL’s core operations, to maximise material and energy circularity.



The first Plastic Materials Recycling Facility under this partnership will be established in Hyderabad, Telangana, and will pave the way for advanced recycling infrastructure in the region. It will also mark a significant milestone in Ind’a’s journey toward sustainable waste management. This strategic partnership underscores a shared commitment to sustainability and technology innovation. The JVCo will evaluate and engage leading technology partners to develop and operate state-of-the-art PMRFs, setting new benchmarks in I’dia’s recycling and waste management sectors.



Mr Masood Mallick, Managing Director & CEO of Re Sustainability, st“ted, “This collaboration is a significant milestone in our journey toward sustainable resource management. The partnership combines our waste management and resource recovery expertise with the rich legacy of Aarti Industries and its 40 years of expertise in speciality chemical manufacturing, enabling us to build cutting-edge infrastructure that addresses critical waste challenges. By leveraging advanced technologies and sustainable practices, we aim to create a robust framework that minimises environmental impact and fosters economic growth through resource efficiency and circularity. Together, we will set a benchmark for sustainable development in India and”beyond.”





Mr Mirik Gogri, Director- Aarti Circularity Limited commented, “This arrangement between ACL and ReSRL is a pathbreaking development that builds on the synergies and competencies of two leading companies to address pressing environmental challenges by combining innovation with sustainability. Through this JV, we aim to revolutionise plastic recycling in India and beyond, aligning with A’L’s broader mission to foster a circular economy, minimise waste generation, reduce reliance on virgin resources, and mitigate environmental impact.







MENAFN29012025005232011781ID1109143302