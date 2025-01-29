Blood Pressure Cuffs Market To Reach USD 355.00 Million By 2032, Growing At A 7.04% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blood Pressure Cuffs Market

SNS Insider Reports Substantial Growth in Blood Pressure Cuffs Amid Rising Hypertension Cases and Technological Advancements

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Blood Pressure Cuffs Market , valued at USD 192.81 Million in 2023, is poised to reach USD 355.00 Million by 2032, growing at a robust CAGR of 7.04% from 2024 to 2032. This growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of hypertension, advancements in cuff technologies, and the increasing adoption of automated blood pressure monitoring systems in both clinical and home settings.The Blood Pressure Cuffs Market is experiencing growth due to several factors, including the growing demand for non-invasive health monitoring, increased awareness about the importance of regular blood pressure measurement, and the rising adoption of telemedicine and home healthcare devices.Market Overview:The Blood Pressure Cuffs market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years. As the global prevalence of hypertension continues to rise, there is a growing demand for efficient, user-friendly, and accurate blood pressure monitoring devices. Blood pressure cuffs are indispensable in both healthcare settings and home care environments, where they aid in diagnosing and monitoring hypertension and other cardiovascular conditions.In healthcare institutions, the need for reliable blood pressure monitoring devices is ever-increasing, driven by the rise in chronic conditions and an aging population. The market is also seeing an increase in the demand for automated blood pressure cuffs, which are easy to use and offer quick, accurate readings. On the other hand, reusable cuffs remain the dominant segment due to their cost-effectiveness and eco-friendly nature, especially in hospitals and clinics. Disposable cuffs, however, are becoming increasingly popular, particularly in infection-sensitive environments like ICUs and operating rooms.Get a Free Sample Report of Blood Pressure Cuffs Market @As advancements in technology improve the performance of blood pressure cuffs, more healthcare facilities and individuals are opting for high-tech, reliable solutions that are also compatible with telemedicine platforms. The global surge in health awareness and the push for more affordable and accessible healthcare solutions are also contributing to the market's expansion.Key Players in Blood Pressure Cuffs Market.Omron Healthcare.Withings.Philips Healthcare.A&D Medical.Welch Allyn.Beurer.Microlife.iHealth Labs.CardioCom.SunTech Medical.Spacelabs Healthcare.Draeger.Nisus Corp.GE HealthcareSegmentation Analysis:By Type:Automated blood pressure cuffs led the market with a commanding share of 55%. These devices are growing at the fastest rate due to their ability to provide quick, accurate readings without requiring extensive training or manual effort. Automated cuffs offer significant advantages in terms of user convenience and dependability. The rapid rise in self-monitoring for conditions like hypertension and the integration of these devices with telemedicine platforms and electronic health records are major factors driving their growth. As a result, the automated cuffs segment is expected to maintain its leadership, with an even faster CAGR through 2032.By Usage:Reusable blood pressure cuffs held the largest share of the market, accounting for 55% of the overall demand in 2023. These cuffs are commonly used in hospitals and clinics because of their cost-effectiveness and long lifespan, making them ideal for facilities handling large patient volumes. Reusable cuffs are made from durable materials, ensuring they withstand regular use and cleaning. Additionally, they support sustainability efforts by reducing medical waste, aligning with the increasing emphasis on eco-friendly solutions in healthcare.By End UserHospitals remained the largest consumers of blood pressure cuffs, accounting for more than 40% of the market share in 2023. The need for accurate and consistent blood pressure monitoring devices is crucial in hospital settings, particularly in emergency rooms (ER), intensive care units (ICUs), and wards. Hospitals require high volumes of reliable blood pressure monitoring devices for continuous patient monitoring, making them the dominant end user.Need any customization research on Blood Pressure Cuffs Market, Enquire Now @Blood Pressure Cuffs Market SegmentationBy Type.Manual.AutomatedBy Usage.Reusable.DisposableBy End User.Hospitals.Clinics.OthersRecent Developments:.Jan 2025: Alpro Pharmacy and OMRON Healthcare collaborated to address the growing concern of hypertension in Malaysia, where 3 in 10 individuals are affected. A 2023 survey revealed that over 50% of those with hypertension are unable to control their blood pressure, underscoring the need for improved health awareness and screening..Oct 2024: Novosound, a Scottish tech company, developed the world's first ultrasonic blood pressure monitor. This breakthrough allows for miniaturized blood pressure monitoring in wearables like smartwatches and rings, offering accuracy comparable to traditional electronic cuff devices..Aug 2024: A team of researchers at Caltech developed the first non-invasive method to continuously measure true blood pressure without causing significant disruption to the patient. This innovation could revolutionize vital sign monitoring in hospitals, homes, and remote areas with limited resources..Nov 2023: Philips launched a new line of connected blood pressure cuffs designed to integrate seamlessly with their health monitoring platform. The device features advanced sensors and Bluetooth connectivity, making it easier for users to track their blood pressure in real time.Regional AnalysisNorth America accounted for a significant share of the Blood Pressure Cuffs Market in 2023, with hospitals and healthcare institutions being the largest consumers. The region's growth is driven by a high awareness of hypertension and the widespread use of home healthcare devices. The adoption of advanced blood pressure cuffs integrated with telemedicine platforms has also boosted market growth.The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Factors such as a rapidly aging population, increased healthcare expenditure, and the growing prevalence of hypertension are contributing to the demand for blood pressure cuffs in this region. Countries like China, India, and Japan are seeing a rising adoption of automated blood pressure monitoring systems.Buy Full Research Report on Blood Pressure Cuffs Market 2024-2032 @Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Blood Pressure Cuffs Market by Type8. Blood Pressure Cuffs Market by Usage9. Blood Pressure Cuffs Market by End User10. Regional Analysis11. Company Profiles12. Use Cases and Best Practices13. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Browse More Insights:Blood Pressure Monitors Market ReportCardiac Safety Services Market Report

