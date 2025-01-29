GWC Receives Recognition from the General Authority of Customs

(MENAFN- Gwclogistics) January 2025 / Doha / Qatar: Gulf Warehousing Company Q.P.S.C (GWC) – one of the fastest-growing logistics businesses in the MENA region, has once again been honoured by the General Authority of Customs for its compliance with the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) standards, during an award ceremony held by the General Authority of Customs on the occasion of International Customs Day. This recognition reflects GWC's leadership in the logistics sector in Qatar and its adherence to the best customs protocols.



H.E. Sheikh Abdulla Bin Fahad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber Al Thani, GWC Group Managing Director, said: “We are proud to receive this prestigious recognition once again from the General Authority of Customs. It reflects our commitment to the highest customs clearance standards and our ability to provide seamless, reliable, and world-class logistics solutions to both the public and private sectors in Qatar.”



GWC is the first logistics company in Qatar to receive Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) certification in customs clearance category. It has also been accredited as an Authorized Economic Operator in the imports & exports category and has joined the GCC AEO Program.



In September 2024, GWC received recognition from the General Authority of Customs for adhering to AEO standards in customs clearance and imports & exports services, reflecting its exceptional professionalism, dedication, and cooperation. Previously, GWC had also been recognized twice by the General Authority of Customs as the Best Customs Brokerage Company in Qatar.



Matthew Kearns, GWC’s Acting Group CEO, said: “This recognition further strengthens the company’s track record of outstanding achievements, driving us to continue pursuing greater success, enhancing our performance and services for clients, and fostering stronger collaborative relationships with both the public and private sectors. We are grateful for the ongoing support of the General Authority of Customs and its commitment to advancing Qatar’s rapidly growing logistics sector."



The company recently announced its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024 where it reported Total Revenues of QAR1.582 billion, Operating Profits of QAR306 million, and a Net Profit of QAR172 million, while earnings per share stood at QAR0.293







