Mill Creek Announces Start Of Preleasing At Modera Loso

Midrise Community Adds 351 Homes to Charlotte's Lower South End Neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mill Creek Residential , a leading developer, owner-operator and manager specializing in premier rental across the U.S., today announced the start of preleasing at Modera LoSo , a contemporary midrise apartment community in Lower South End.

The community, which features 351 luxury homes, is situated less than five miles south of Uptown Charlotte, adjacent to South End, and surrounded by a variety of retail, office and popular entertainment destinations. The community is also within walking distance of the LYNX Blue Line Scaleybark Station, which provides connectivity to the key attractions and employment centers throughout the city. First move-ins are anticipated for March.

"We're eager to officially join the LoSo market, which continues to become a preferred living destination among discerning residents," said Alex Eyssen , senior managing director for Mill Creek Residential. "We believe Modera LoSo will be distinctive in the market due to its unique design elements and refined amenity spaces. Our in-house team is fully prepared to deliver a top-of-market living experience. We look forward to welcoming our first residents to their new home."

Situated at 3405 South Tryon Street near Clanton Road, the community offers prime connectivity to South End, Uptown and Interstate 77. Lower South End is home to an emerging contingent of craft breweries, eclectic coffee shops, live music venues and a wide variety of restaurants, all of which provide residents with a multitude of walkable options.

Modera LoSo, which is built to and pursuing an NGBS Green® Certification at the Silver level, offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with den layouts available and a spacious average size of 946 square feet. Community amenities include an elevated resort-style pool with sundeck and cabanas, four distinct outdoor courtyards with grilling areas, fire pit and lounge seating, an eighth-floor indoor and outdoor sky lounge, fourth-floor clubroom with demonstration kitchen, hotel-inspired first-floor lobby with coffee station, onsite pet park and pet spa, game room, conference room, coworking spaces with private workstations, and dual club-quality fitness centers that include spin bikes and a yoga/Pilates studio. Residents will also have access to a secure package room, controlled-access garage parking, controlled guest access technology, EV charging stations, dedicated bike storage and additional resident storage.

Home interiors feature a choice of designer kitchen finishes, oversized windows, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, hardwood-inspired flooring, custom cabinetry, designer lighting, keyless entry system, spacious bedrooms with large closets and in-home washers and dryers.

Select homes include nine-foot ceilings, large chef's islands with built-in storage, separate dining areas, dual-entrance bathrooms with pass-through closets, designer bathrooms with double vanities, quartz countertops and backlit mirrors, spa-like soaking tubs, frameless glass showers with tile surrounds, built-in storage and shelving and private patios or balconies.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on developing, acquiring, and operating rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, proactively develops, acquires, constructs, and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Sacramento, Southern California, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Florida, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2024, the company's portfolio comprises 144 communities representing over 41,000 rental homes operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit MillCreekPlaces .

