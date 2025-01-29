Reach Stacker Market To Exceed $4.9 Bn By 2034, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major reach stacker participants include Hyster Yale, Kalmar, Kion, Konecranes, Liebherr, Manitex International, Sany, Taylor Machine Works, Terex, Toyota.

The reach stacker market is predicted to cross USD 4.9 billion by 2034, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights This growth is fueled by the increasing demand for efficient cargo handling solutions driven by expanding global trade and economic globalization. The reduction in trade barriers and the introduction of new trade agreements have led to a surge in cross-border goods movement, necessitating advanced handling equipment.

The adoption of standardized container sizes, such as 20-foot and 40-foot containers, has further streamlined cargo operations. Reach stackers, engineered to manage these container types, play a critical role in ports and terminals. By enabling faster loading, unloading, and storage of containers, they help reduce turnaround times and enhance overall port productivity. Containerization also optimizes logistics processes, ensuring seamless cargo movement across supply chains.

Significant investments by public and private sectors in upgrading port infrastructure are another factor propelling market growth. Modernization efforts, such as increasing storage capacities, improving logistics networks, and adding berths, are boosting the demand for high-performance material handling equipment.

In terms of propulsion, internal combustion engine (ICE) reach stackers dominated the reach stacker market in 2024, holding an 80% share. This segment is projected to surpass USD 3.5 billion by 2034. ICE-powered stackers are preferred for their robust power and torque, making them ideal for handling heavy loads in demanding conditions. They are particularly suited for high-intensity operations, offering reliable performance in diverse environments. Additionally, their compatibility with widely available conventional fuels ensures operational flexibility.

On the basis of application, the seaports and terminals segment accounted for 48% share of the reach stacker market in 2024. The growing popularity of containerized trade, driven by rising e-commerce activities and manufacturing exports, has amplified the need for efficient cargo management in these settings. Reach stackers excel in stacking containers in limited spaces and accessing multiple rows, thus improving throughput and reducing delays.

Regionally, Asia Pacific reach stacker market accounted for over 40% revenue share in 2024. Rapid industrialization and expanding trade in countries like India and Southeast Asia have increased investments in port infrastructure, driving the demand for advanced cargo-handling equipment. China's dominance in global exports and its high container volumes further highlight the importance of reach stackers in maintaining efficient port operations.

Major players in the reach stacker market include Hyster Yale, Kalmar, Kion, Konecranes, Liebherr, Manitex International, Sany, Taylor Machine Works, Terex, and Toyota.

