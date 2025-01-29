Wireless Audio Device Market To Surpass USD 190.54 Billion By 2032 Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wireless Device Size & Growth Report

The Wireless Audio Device market is driven by advancements in and Wi-Fi technologies, enabling seamless connectivity and superior audio quality.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Market Size & InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Wireless Audio Device Market was valued at USD 69.02 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 190.54 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.99% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”Wireless Audio Devices Thrive with Enhanced Connectivity Convenience and Rising Demand for MobilityThe market for wireless audio devices is expanding due to improved Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for seamless connection and high-quality audio transmission. Wireless audio devices [e.g. headphones, speakers, earphones] have become ubiquitous due to increasing consumer demand for convenience and mobility. The recent proliferation of wireless audio devices and wearables supporting audio such as smartphones, smartwatches, and portable devices has driven the market further. Also, the enhancements to battery life and sound have made these devices more attractive to more people. Another contributor to this change in the market is the increasing rise of so-called cord-cutting, where consumers want to do without wires at all.Get a Sample PDF of Wireless Audio Device Market (with Full TOC & Graphs) @SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Apple Inc.- Samsung Electronics- Sony Corporation- Bose Corporation- Sennheiser Electronic- Jabra (GN Group)- JBL (Harman International)- Beats by Dre (Apple Inc.)- Plantronics (Poly)- Bang & Olufsen- Skullcandy- Logitech- Anker Innovations (Soundcore)- Sonos- V-Moda (Roland Corporation)- Philips- Pioneer Electronics- Bowers & Wilkins- Marshall Headphones- Shure IncorporatedWireless Audio Devices Drive Growth Across Entertainment Sports Healthcare and Smart Home ApplicationsWireless solutions are increasing within every industry, including entertainment, sports, and healthcare, and this is another important factor supporting the market. Wireless speakers and headphones have seen a surge in demand in the entertainment sector due to streaming platforms and digital content consumption. Wireless audio devices also benefit the fitness and wellness space, including running, working out, and yoga. Since smart homes are continuously assimilating connected technologies, home automation systems including wireless audio devices too. Across multiple applications and a range of new product features, this is likely to propel growth in the market for the next few years.True Wireless Earbuds Dominate Market Share While Wi-Fi Technology Leads Future GrowthBy Product: The biggest market share segment in 2023 was true wireless wearables/earbuds owing to their compact design, portability, and high-quality sound. These devices are wireless, which allows users greater mobility and comfort, and address a wide range of consumer segments from fitness enthusiasts to tech-savvy shoppers.The earphones segment is anticipated to account for the highest growth rate (CAGR) during 2024–2032 owing to the increasing development in audio technology with noise-cancellation features and better comfort. Given their usability for sports and daily use and the low expense, the popularity of these goggles is growing.By Technology: The Bluetooth segment accounted for a significant market share in 2023 owing to their high adoption of wireless audio devices, as they ensure stable communication with low-power and low-cost wireless links between devices for easy pairing. Bluetooth has become the standard wireless technology for audio products due to its support for different kinds of devices from mobile phones, tablets, and hand-held computers.The Wi-Fi segment is projected to generate the maximum growth rate during the forecast period (2024-2032). Home automation and smart speaker adoption, Wi-Fi-based audio devices are popular due to their superior performance and long-range capabilities.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By ProductEarphoneHeadphoneTrue Wireless Hearables/EarbudsSpeaker SystemsSoundbarsHeadsetsMicrophonesBy TechnologyBluetoothWi-FiBluetooth + Wi-FiAirplayOthersBy FunctionalitySmart DevicesNon-smart DevicesBy ApplicationResidential/IndividualCommercialAutomotiveGovernmentOthersNorth America Leads Wireless Audio Market Growth While Asia Pacific Sees Fast ExpansionNorth America accounted for the highest revenue share in 2023, owing to advancing technological infrastructure, higher disposable income, and a large tech-savvy consumer base. Off late, big firms enabling wireless audio technologies, including modems for high-speed Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, are based there. The growing trend of smart homes, entertainment streaming, and wearable tech also drove up demand for wireless audio devices. The other reasons for the leading market in North America were the high-quality sound, premium audio experiences, and increasing demand for true wireless earbuds.Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest compound annual growth rate during the period 2024–2032. The demand for sophisticated audio devices in the region is mainly attributed to rapid urbanization, a growing middle-class population, and increasing disposable income. Due to substantial growth in smartphone and consumer electronics sales in countries such as China, India, and Japan, which has made wireless audio devices more accessible than ever. In addition, increasing fitness, entertainment, and gaming trends in Asia Pacific are augmenting the demand for wireless audio products.Make an Inquiry Before Buying @Recent Developments:-In August 2024, Apple-owned audio brand, Beats launched Beats Solo Buds true wireless earphones, Beats Solo 4 on-ear headphones, and Beats Pill portable Bluetooth speaker in India.-In January 2025, Samsung unveiled its latest soundbars, the HW-Q990F and HW-QS700F, featuring AI-driven sound optimization and innovative design. These models promise enhanced audio experiences with advanced features like Dynamic Bass Control and gyro-sensor technology.-In October 2024, Sony India launched the WF-L910 (LinkBuds Open) wireless earbuds, designed for all-day comfort with an open-ring design for situational awareness.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Wireless Audio Device Market Segmentation, by ProductChapter 8. Wireless Audio Device Market Segmentation, by TechnologyChapter 9. Wireless Audio Device Market Segmentation, by FunctionalityChapter 10. Wireless Audio Device Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 11. Regional AnalysisChapter 12. Company ProfilesChapter 13. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 14. ConclusionContinued...Purchase Single User PDF of Wireless Audio Device Market Forecast Report @

Akash Anand

SNS Insider

+1 415-230-0044

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.