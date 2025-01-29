Gotcha Covered Expands Footprint In Florida

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"Eric's previous experience in sales and marketing will serve him well when connecting with potential clients," said David Dunsmuir, president of Gotcha Covered. "The Lakewood Ranch community offers a rich atmosphere for families in Manatee County, with a balance of residential living space and natural areas. This is a great opportunity for the Gotcha Covered brand to be a major asset to the community."

Prior to joining Gotcha Covered, Kibort focused his career on sales, marketing and client satisfaction. He sees opening a Gotcha Covered franchise as a chance to lay the foundation for a brighter future for his family and to make a positive impact on the growing community.

"I love bringing clients' visions to life," Kibort said. "Establishing this franchise gives me an opportunity to help customers refresh their interior design and fall in love with their homes all over again. I look forward to providing our services areas with premium window treatments that will transform their homes."

Adding 30 new franchise locations in 2023, Gotcha Covered currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

