ESTEAM Health Presents Inaugural Leader In Wellness Award To Retreat Healthcare At The New Mexico State Capitol

BERNALILLO, N.M., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ESTEAM is proud to announce that Retreat Healthcare has been awarded the inaugural Leader in Wellness Award . This award was given in recognition of Retreat's commitment to elevating caregiving standards and improving the quality of aging care through innovation.

ESTEAM Health was founded to help with four critical challenges facing aging care: rising operating costs, the growing physician and caregiver shortages, caregiving quality, and declining intrinsic capacity rates in older adults. Collectively, these create tremendous pressure on the cost of care. Through evidence-based strategies rooted in Exercise, Science, Technology, Engagement, Arts, and Medicine , ESTEAM Health is transforming wellness programs and training high-performance caregivers to meet these challenges head-on. For caregivers, this resulted in the launch of a new program tailored to elevate the performance and resilience of those on the front lines.

This focus on caregivers is crucial because they face emotionally, physically, and mentally demanding situations daily, often involving critical, life-and-death decisions. Given the complexity and responsibility of their roles, ESTEAM Health champions the development of high-performance skills including critical thinking, problem-solving, behavioral empathy, team collaboration , and more-all essential for quality caregiving.

Retreat Healthcare exemplified ESTEAM's vision through its participation in two pilot studies of The ART of High-Performance Caregiving. This groundbreaking new program incorporates an arts-based experiential learning model developed through 10 years of National Science Foundation-funded research. Fifty employees from Retreat Healthcare took part in this fun and challenging training which is designed to enhance key skills that impact caregiver health, safety and performance. Retreat Healthcare, located in Rio Rancho, NM, has demonstrated leadership and dedication that has positively impacted countless lives, including that of ESTEAM Health Founder's own family during her father's journey with Alzheimer's disease.

"Retreat Healthcare has set a new standard in quality caregiving through their commitment to innovation, collaboration, and caregiver excellence," said Alyssa Janney, Founder and CEO of ESTEAM Health. "It is an honor to present them with the inaugural ESTEAM Health Leader in Wellness Award, recognizing their leadership in advancing caregiving through the cultivation of essential competencies that drive excellence in aging care."

The award was presented at the New Mexico State Legislature in the Capitol yesterday, where Retreat Healthcare also received recognition from the legislature through the efforts of Representative Alan T. Martinez, Minority Whip.

This award underscores the critical new role of arts-based experiential learning in enhancing caregiver performance and improving patient outcomes. ESTEAM Health remains committed to pioneering solutions that empower caregivers, produce improvements in intrinsic capacity through evidence-based wellness programs, quality assurance and control measures, and create a sustainable future for aging care.

For more information about ESTEAM Health, The ART of High-Performance Caregiving, or the Leader in Wellness Award , please visit our website at esteamhealth.

About ESTEAM Health

ESTEAM Health develops innovative, evidence-based programs for caregivers and senior care residents that integrate exercise, science, technology, engagement, arts, and medicine-backed by rigorous quality assurance. We're creating systems that improve lives and set new standards for wellness program outcomes.

ESTEAM Health, is redefining caregiving by transforming how it's perceived and valued. By blending research, compassion, and creativity, we empower caregivers and enrich the lives of seniors. This vision also inspires initiatives like our children's book, which bridges the generations and explores the emotional challenges of dementia and the healing power of the arts. We're building a future where caregiving is both a science and an art, and where human connection takes center stage.

