Lantronix Launches New 28-Port Poe++ Network Switch At 2025 BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) (the“Company”), a global leader of compute and connectivity for IoT solutions enabling AI Edge Intelligence, today announced it will launch its new 28-port SM24TBT4XPA Managed 2.5G Ethernet PoE++ switch as well as feature its 24-port SM24TBT4SA and 8-port SM8TBT2SA Managed Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ network switches at the 2025 BICSI Winter & Exhibition. Taking place Feb. 4–6, 2025, at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., Lantronix will exhibit these newest items, along with more IoT network solutions, at booth Number 910.

“At BICSI, we will feature our new PoE++ network switches that offer flexibility in port speed and power while delivering the always-on performance needed for critical applications, such as smart building, wireless and security and surveillance. Our users know they can rely on Lantronix's secure network solutions to stay connected at the network edge while gaining easy, intuitive control of end-to-end devices,” said Mathi Gurusamy, chief strategy officer at Lantronix.

Ideal for connecting and powering wireless devices in security and surveillance, smart building and other applications that require always-on performance, Lantronix's new 28-port Managed Ethernet PoE++ Switch features 2.5G ports and IEEE 1588v2 precision clock synchronization protocol, providing the highly accurate time synchronization needed for use in applications like wireless networks and financial trading. Similar to other Lantronix switches, it also includes the unique, simple-to-navigate user interface with device management features that help reduce troubleshooting time and operating costs. The switches come integrated with Lantronix's PercepxionTM Software End-to-End Solutions platform, providing comprehensive device life cycle management, enterprise application integration and data analytics, all through a single pane of glass.

Lantronix Speaker to Present on Lantronix's New 24-Port Switch

Dennis Troxell, senior field applications engineer at Lantronix, will speak about Lantronix's 24-port SM24TBT4SA Managed Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ switch. He will highlight its benefits in smart buildings and security and surveillance applications as part of the“What's New, What's It Do?” speaker series held on Monday, Feb. 3, at 5:40 p.m. at the BICSI Theatre.

Other solutions on display at the Lantronix booth include:

Network Extension Solutions



Copper to Fiber Media Converters: See Lantronix's wide portfolio of media conversion solutions ideal for high-density network requirements or smaller chassis/card and stand-alone options for lower-density networks PoE Media Converters and Ethernet Extenders: Discover multiple options for extending network links and providing PoE power to remote devices with compact power sourcing converters and PoE-powered converters or uncover the cost savings that can be realized with Ethernet Extenders that utilize existing 2-wire or coaxial cable

Secure Data Transmission at the Desktop Solutions

Fiber to the Desk Solutions: Learn how to improve security and increase network reliability by integrating fiber optic cabling with existing copper infrastructure utilizing compact Mini Media Converters or Network Interface Cards (NICs) at desktop workstations



Solutions for Connecting and Powering at the Network Edge



Enterprise PoE+/PoE++ Switches: Explore the user-friendly features of Lantronix Device Management System (DMS) software included with the Smart Managed enterprise-grade PoE+/PoE++ switches

Fiber Aggregation Switches: Consolidate fiber connections with 12- and 24-port fiber aggregation switches using the same easy DMS management interface found in Lantronix PoE switches Industrial/Outdoor PoE+/PoE++ Switches: Check out a wide assortment of hardened temperature switches for use in outdoor cabinets and see the unique all-in-one self-enclosed switch



Industrial IoT Solutions

IoT Gateways: Solutions that provide secure wired and wireless connectivity for virtually any device, including G520 Series IoT Cellular LTE CAT 4 and 5G Gateways and the industrial-grade X300 Series IoT Gateways with LTE M1 and Cat-1 cellular communication, Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth/BLE, Ethernet and serial interfaces



