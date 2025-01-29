Juno Corp. Discovers Extensive Critical Minerals In The Ring Of Fire

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juno Corp. (“Juno” or the“Company”), a private Ontario-based exploration company and the largest mineral claimholder in the critical mineral-rich Ring of Fire, is pleased to announce a new critical mineral discovery from its 2024 exploration program. This freshly unearthed critical mineral system within the center of the Ring of Fire is an impressive discovery and the Company believes that this demonstrates the Company's position as a leader in unlocking the potential of this significant district. Vespa Complex – An Aerospace and Energy Critical Minerals Hub The Vespa Complex is a newly identified intrusive complex in the Ring of Fire. The complex shows significant potential for critical mineral accumulation, particularly titanium, vanadium, scandium and high-purity iron, which are important to the aerospace and battery-metal energy supply chains. Similar to the host rocks of the Eagle's Nest nickel-copper-platinum group metals (PGM) deposit as well as nearby chromite and titanium-vanadium mineralization 35 kilometers to the south, Vespa is hosted in a vast intrusive complex. Finding this system in the center of the Ring of Fire importantly highlights the potential of this large and previously under-explored area. The Company believes that the Ring of Fire intrusive complexes have geological similarities to globally significant mining camps such as the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. Key Vespa Highlights:

Drilling Results : 24 drill holes completed across 6 km of trend confirmed high grades of vanadium, titanium, scandium, and high-purity iron.

Highlights :



VES-24-003 : 103.0m grading 22.0% Fe, 4.33% TiO2, 0.49% V2O5, from 62.0m depth



including 25.1m at 48.7% Fe, 10.9% TiO 2 , and 1.23% V 2 O 5 . from 74.7m depth



VES-24-015 : 79.8m grading 33.2% Fe, 7.51% TiO2, 0.69% V2O5, from 12.2m depth

including 55.1m at 43.3% Fe, 10.2% TiO 2 , and 0.93% V 2 O 5 . from 15.6m depth

Wide spaced drilling and airborne magnetics indicate a large mineralization system, approximately 6 of 20 kilometers drilled to date.

Interpreted folding of the zones may increase size potential. Anomalous copper, nickel, platinum and palladium encountered in drilling.

Vespa mineralization occurs as a series of layers of massive magnetite (iron-oxide mineral) with surrounding semi-massive and disseminated magnetite with ilmenite (titanium oxide mineral). Vanadium occurs with magnetite at Vespa and typically increases in concentrations greater than 1% in the massive magnetite. High concentrations of magnetite results in a very strong magnetic signature and the mineralized intervals show well in magnetic airborne geophysical surveys. During the program a high-resolution, two-direction drone magnetic survey was conducted to refine the shape and scale of the potential zones of mineralization. Multiple linear bands of highly magnetic geophysical responses have been drill-tested over approximately 6 kilometers of strike throughout the intrusive complex with drillholes up to 250 meters in length, using the proprietary Juno Scout Rig. The mineralization appears to be folded, which results in the banded pattern highlighted in the airborne and drone magnetic surveys. Anomalous platinum, palladium as well as copper and nickel sulphides were encountered in several holes in the rock surrounding the massive and semi-massive magnetite mineralization. Preliminary Metallurgical Test-work Phase one metallurgical testing on Vespa drill core has confirmed the capacity to produce high-grade iron-vanadium and titanium-scandium concentrates, critical for aerospace and energy storage industries. Metallurgical testing, including magnetic separation and gravity test work, was conducted by ALS Metallurgy out of Kamloops, British Columbia, which is an independent laboratory. A massive sample set as well as a non-massive sample were used for the test work, both resulting in concentrates of 64 – 67% Fe with 1.8% V2O5 and a near 70% TiO2 concentrate. Future test work at Vespa will focus on titanium, vanadium, iron, and scandium recoveries and suitability for the metals in aerospace, such as in the most widely used titanium-aluminum-vanadium alloy (Ti-6Al-4V).





Figure 1: Juno claim holdings and discovery locations in the Ring of Fire





Figure 2. Hole locations at Vespa over drone magnetic survey Table 1: Hole location and orientation details for Vespa drilling

Hole number Easting Northing Azimuth Dip Depth VES-24-001 531804.00 5879367.00 172.33 -60 164.21 VES-24-002 531719.00 5879320.00 171.56 -55 165.00 VES-24-003 531719.00 5879320.00 171.89 -70 165.00 VES-24-004 531669.00 5879089.00 327.86 -55 170.00 VES-24-005 531226.00 5879044.00 237.00 -56 152.00 VES-24-006 531226.00 5879044.00 120.00 -55 164.00 VES-24-007 531226.00 5879044.00 130.00 -70 102.00 VES-24-008 531197.00 5879461.00 315.00 -55 153.00 VES-24-009 531718.00 5879359.00 170.00 -60 250.00 VES-24-010 531718.00 5879359.00 170.00 -75 251.00 VES-24-011 531975.00 5879461.00 160.00 -55 42.50 VES-24-012 531975.00 5879461.00 160.00 -70 251.00 VES-24-013 531980.00 5879430.00 160.00 -55 235.00 VES-24-014 531632.00 5879288.00 318.00 -50 141.00 VES-24-015 531632.00 5879288.00 150.00 -50 207.00 VES-24-016 531632.00 5879288.00 150.00 -50 251.20 VES-24-017 531687.00 5879215.00 335.00 -55 215.00 VES-24-018 531227.70 5878886.00 260.00 -55 77.00 VES-24-019 531063.00 5878837.00 118.45 -55 230.00 VES-24-020 532290.00 5879827.00 35.00 -55 242.00 VES-24-021 532816.00 5879653.00 156.00 -55 212.00 VES-24-022 531947.00 5877905.00 224.50 -65 241.00 VES-24-023 532833.00 5877533.00 179.80 -55 240.00 VES-24-024 532941.00 5879574.00 130.00 -55 186.50

Table 2: Mineralization intervals at Vespa

Hole From To Length

(m) Fe (%) TiO2 (%) V2O5 (%) Sc (g/t) VES-24-001 48.31 99.63 51.32 22.5 4.40 0.36 including 53.23 75.92 22.69 31.8 7.02 0.42 19.4 including 62.00 75.92 13.92 29.7 6.57 0.52 including 67.27 72.10 4.83 43.4 10.5 0.92 29.1 including 67.27 69.82 2.55 51.0 12.4 1.17 including 81.10 99.63 18.53 16.8 2.76 0.42 including 96.15 99.63 3.48 30.4 5.54 0.87 VES-24-001 128.56 138.80 10.24 13.1 2.11 0.30 VES-24-001 149.40 164.00 14.6 27.1 6.43 0.47 21.7 including 154.03 155.84 1.81 50.3 13.4 1.06 27.9 and 161.58 164.00 2.42 43.3 11.6 0.78 29.6 VES-24-002 37.43 44.80 7.37 27.8 5.82 0.20 VES-24-002 54.04 90.06 36.02 23.9 4.62 0.54 including 54.04 56.50 2.46 25.9 5.85 0.24 and 60.28 68.86 8.58 49.4 11.0 1.31 30.1 including 65.05 68.86 3.81 54.5 11.2 1.56 30.9 VES-24-003 62.00 165.00 103 22.0 4.33 0.49 including 63.79 67.60 3.81 31.4 6.77 0.27 including 74.65 99.73 25.08 48.7 10.9 1.10 29.1 including 74.65 87.26 12.61 51.5 12.9 1.15 30.4 and 94.00 99.73 5.73 54.4 10.5 1.58 29.6 including 114.50 121.17 6.67 12.9 2.42 0.34 and 126.17 159.97 33.8 12.8 2.17 0.30 and 164.03 165.00 0.97 52.7 10.7 1.42 VES-24-005 50.12 70.65 20.53 26.7 6.06 0.41 including 57.23 65.68 8.45 44.7 11.2 0.76 26.9 VES-24-006 55.30 79.22 23.92 36.0 7.94 0.84 24.5 including 55.30 63.69 8.39 41.9 8.55 1.23 24.7 and 67.10 72.12 5.02 51.5 13.0 1.31 29.6 VES-24-006 133.47 160.50 27.03 27.4 6.10 0.40 27.0 including 150.00 152.69 2.69 51.2 13.3 1.17 33.0 VES-24-007 15.69 22.75 7.06 16.6 2.85 0.44 VES-24-007 34.61 73.15 38.54 27.8 6.27 0.55 including 46.25 52.30 6.05 45.2 9.68 1.31 30.5 including 60.52 66.82 6.30 44.6 12.7 0.79 24.5 VES-24-008 12.00 19.00 7.00 24.9 5.58 0.34 17.7 VES-24-008 28.40 36.75 8.35 42.5 12.0 0.72 25.4 VES-24-009 106.00 221.50 115.5 18.9 3.40 0.28 including 115.00 128.00 13 40.8 9.48 0.90 including 116.40 122.00 5.6 51.6 13.3 1.14 including 147.50 182.50 35 24.1 4.55 0.48 including 167.70 182.50 14.8 39.6 8.60 0.84 including 167.70 176.50 8.8 50.2 11.2 1.24 VES-24-010 89.50 192.00 102.5 13.1 1.82 0.03 VES-24-011 23.00 42.33 19.33 15.0 2.09 0.04 VES-24-012 18.00 193.50 175.5 12.4 1.84 0.03 VES-24-013 18.00 212.50 194.5 14.5 2.19 0.23 including 27.00 32.50 5.5 32.7 6.75 0.69 including 27.00 147.50 120.5 14.4 2.30 0.31 including 108.50 122.00 13.5 16.7 2.85 0.42 including 167.00 167.50 0.5 51.9 13.6 1.16 including 170.50 172.00 1.5 29.3 6.92 0.29 VES-24-015 12.20 188.00 79.8 33.2 7.51 0.69 VES-24-015 15.63 70.76 55.13 43.3 10.2 0.93 including 15.63 22.00 6.37 51.1 13.8 0.99 including 34.00 46.27 12.27 52.3 13.5 1.16 VES-24-016 8.25 251.00 242.75 18.0 3.11 0.17 including 14.17 32.80 18.63 27.2 5.61 0.22 including 29.63 32.80 3.17 36.2 7.85 0.28 VES-24-016 111.15 132.00 20.85 34.8 7.55 0.61 including 121.96 127.25 5.29 52.0 13.2 1.16 VES-24-016 149.42 181.00 31.58 30.8 6.44 0.42 including 164.00 169.00 5 50.2 14.4 0.91 VES-24-017 56.00 160.00 104 21.5 3.87 0.30 including 76.60 98.66 22.06 45.7 10.2 1.01 including 76.60 84.00 7.4 55.3 10.8 1.48 and 89.00 97.00 8 48.5 12.5 0.91 VES-24-018 26.10 26.70 0.6 52.1 9.40 1.52 VES-24-018 65.71 77.00 11.29 13.7 1.85 0.25 VES-24-019 75.24 203.10 127.09 19.2 3.60 0.18 including 101.90 111.30 9.4 32.0 7.83 0.29 and 159.00 165.00 6 34.5 8.85 0.40 and 174.00 178.50 4.5 32.1 8.31 0.34 and 194.10 203.10 9 37.8 8.14 0.90 VES-24-020 11.00 46.50 35.5 13. 1.87 0.04 VES-24-020 169.00 185.50 16.5 15.1 1.99 0.04 VES-24-020 206.50 220.00 13.5 13.9 2.09 0.05 VES-24-021 14.00 84.10 70.1 13.6 2.18 0.16 including 43.05 46.00 2.95 36.9 8.64 0.63 VES-24-021 182.60 183.10 0.5 43.4 9.75 0.42 34.2 VES-24-022 13.00 241.00 228 14.4 2.12 0.04 VES-24-023 134.00 203.17 69.17 17.3 2.88 0.12 including 123.02 123.26 0.24 46.6 11.2 0.12 and 191.96 198.55 6.59 38.5 9.31 0.84 VES-24-023 208.66 227.00 18.34 13.4 1.89 0.24 VES-24-024 14.37 152.61 138.24 17.4 2.83 0.17 including 14.37 26.27 11.9 17.5 2.60 0.41 and 31.92 36.50 4.58 32.7 7.23 0.69 and 47.79 57.03 9.24 37.6 8.11 0.88 and 148.00 152.61 4.61 23.9 5.05 0.44

Intervals may not represent true width and scandium analysis was carried out on select holes; more complete analysis may be conducted in the future.

QA/QC

Drill core was logged and sampled at Juno's Oval Lake Camp in the Ring of Fire. Blanks and Certified Reference Materials were inserted into the sample stream at appropriate intervals according to CIM Best Practices. Sampled core was split and sent to one of two ALS Canada Ltd. Preparatory Labs: ALS Sudbury, and ALS Timmins (independent of the Company). Core samples were crushed, pulverized, and split before being sent for assay determination. Pulp samples were sent to ALS Vancouver for analysis (Codes PGM-ICP23 and ME-ICP81+V) via 30g Fire Assay ICP and ore grade ICP Fusion. This provided assay values for the Fe, Ti, and V values reported in the written disclosure. Oxide values were recalculated from elemental values. Select samples were sent for (ME-ICP06) whole rock analysis via ICP-AES, and (ME-MS81) Lithium Borate Fusion ICP-MS, both also at ALS Vancouver.

Qualified Person

Scott Zelligan, P.Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained herein. Mr. Zelligan has verified the data disclosed in this document with original assay certificates and no limitations were imposed on his verification process.

About Juno Corp.

Juno Corp. is a private Ontario-based exploration company and the largest mineral claim holder in the Ring of Fire. With 4,600 km2 of claims, Juno is at the forefront of unlocking the region's critical mineral and gold potential through innovation, collaboration, and responsible exploration.

For more information please contact:

Jeremy Niemi

Chief Strategy Officer

416-628-5902



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

