Industrial HVAC Market Research Report 2025-2029: Rising Focus On Predictive Maintenance Is Driving Demand

The industrial HVAC market is forecasted to grow by USD 6.80 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The market is driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems, growing adoption of cleanrooms across industries, and stringent regulations for use of explosion-proof HVAC equipment in hazardous environments.

The study identifies the growing adoption of advanced refrigerants in air conditioners as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial HVAC market growth during the next few years. Also, the increased focus on predictive maintenance and increasing use of renewable energy sources for HVAC systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

This report on the industrial HVAC market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The industrial HVAC market is segmented as below:

By End-user



Process Industry Discrete Industry

By Type



HVAC Equipment HVAC Services

By Region



APAC

Europe

North America

South America Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial HVAC market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Alfa Laval AB

Carrier Global Corp.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Emerson Electric Co.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Johnson Controls International PLC

Lennox International Inc.

LG Corp.

MIDEA Group Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Shield Air Solutions Inc.

Specific Systems LLC

Stryker Corp. WHESCO Group Inc.

