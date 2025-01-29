(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 30 Emerging Companies Accelerating Decarbonization in the Global Homes and Buildings Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The objective of this study is to identify and present the top 30 emerging companies that excel in decarbonization propositions in the homes and buildings industry.

The built environment consumes 35% of the world's and produces about 40% of the world's carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. These emissions need to be cut down to address climate change and meet global climate goals. In addition to environmental drivers, there are significant socioeconomic advantages to decarbonizing buildings that include reduced expenditure on energy, enhanced property value, compliance with strict regulations, and engagement with end users with high awareness of environmental protection.

The selected 30 emerging companies are committed to decarbonization and circular economy as a vision and provide solutions to address customers' sustainability-related goals and challenges. These relatively new companies' innovative business models resonate well with the commercialization of their solutions in the market.

Growth Opportunity Universe



Health and Wellness Solutions for Occupants and Buildings

Technology Innovation for the Integration of Sustainability and Smart Homes Strategic Partnerships for Improved Customer Outreach

Key Topics Covered:

Transformation in the Homes and Buildings Industry



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Homes and Buildings Industry

Ecosystem in the Homes and Buildings Industry



Scope of Analysis Segmentation

Companies to Action (C2A), Homes and Buildings Industry



Growth Generator in the Homes and Buildings Industry



Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast by Segment Revenue Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Methodology and Summary of Top 30 Companies



Decarbonization Initiatives by Homes and Buildings Industry Participants - Analysis Methodology Summary of Top 30 Emerging Companies with Decarbonization Best Practices

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Profiles of Top 30 Emerging Companies



Aeroseal

Arcadia

Blueprint Power

BrainBox AI

Bractlet

Carbicrete

Dandelion Energy

Deepki

Ecoligo

EcoSync

EverCharge

Evergen

Facilio

Gridium

Infogrid

Keen Home

Kelvin

Maalka

Measurabl

Orison

Redaptive

Resync Technologies

Sense

Smappee

Span

SunRoof

Tado

Tibber

UrbanVolt Verdigris

