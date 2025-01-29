Shri S.R.H. Fahmi Appointed As The Next Ambassador Of India To The Togolese Republic
1/29/2025 7:00:25 AM
Shri S.R.H. Fahmi (YOA: 2008), presently Director in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Togolese Republic.
He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.
