Shri S.R.H. Fahmi Appointed As The Next Ambassador Of India To The Togolese Republic


1/29/2025 7:00:25 AM

Shri S.R.H. Fahmi (YOA: 2008), presently Director in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Togolese Republic.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

