Russia’S Influence Campaign In Africa: A Digital Battleground Unfolds

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A recent report from the Africa Center for Strategic Studies reveals Russia's growing influence in Africa through digital campaigns. The study, published in March 2024, identifies Russia as the primary source of influence operations on the continent.



This development marks a significant shift in global information warfare. Russian entities orchestrated 80 out of nearly 200 documented campaigns. This number far exceeds efforts by other nations like China, UAE , Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.



The volume of disinformation has quadrupled since the previous study two years ago. These campaigns rarely rely on blatant falsehoods. Instead, they distort truth through exaggeration or strategic omission.



Sometimes, they simply amplify existing public sentiments. Aldu Cornelissen, co-founder of South African digital consultancy Murmur Intelligence, notes this approach's effectiveness.



Russia's strategy has evolved from centralized troll farms to local influencers. These "nano-influencers" adapt Russian narratives to local contexts. Beverly Ochieng, a researcher at the U.S.-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, confirms this trend.



Cornelissen documents these activities in South Africa. He reveals that influencers receive payment for their services. This low-cost method effectively establishes narratives quickly. Some participants eventually adopt these views as their own.

Russia's Media Influence in Africa

Russia also operates through direct channels. In the Central African Republic, Russia allegedly founded the Lengo Songo radio station in 2018. A whistleblower exposed how Russian contacts dictated content for the station.



The state-owned RT network plays a crucial role in spreading pro-Russian narratives. RT announced a media center in South Africa in 2022. The network broadcasts via satellite to numerous African countries.



Russia has established online news platforms specifically for African audiences. The African Initiative, linked to Yevgeny Prigozhin's business empire, is a prominent example. It presents itself as a bridge between Russia and Africa.



These efforts aim to portray Russia as a superior partner to the West. They capitalize on historical Soviet support for African liberation movements. However, critics argue this narrative romanticizes past relationships.



The effectiveness of these campaigns varies across African nations. As global information warfare intensifies, Africa emerges as a key battleground for shaping public opinion. The long-term impact of these influence operations remains to be seen.

