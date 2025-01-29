AI And Advanced Manufacturing Are Driving America's Most Dynamic Metropolitans

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Heartland Forward's report highlights how AI, advanced manufacturing, and are reshaping U.S. metros

BENTONVILLE, Ark. , Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American metropolitans with AI investments, advanced manufacturing, tourism and energy sources rank among the Most Dynamic Metropolitans (MDM) in leading think-and-do tank Heartland Forward 's most recent index. Midland, Texas; Wildwood-The Villages, Fla.; and Bozeman, Mont. ranked as the top three most dynamic metropolitans. The report , now in its sixth year, provides a benchmark for identifying growth areas across the country by measuring where American communities are thriving and showcasing the strategies these communities are using effectively.

The MDM ranks 380 metropolitan areas using key indicators of economic vitality, including employment growth, average annual pay, real GDP, entrepreneurial activity and educational attainment. Metrics are categorized to evaluate both short-term (2022-2023) and medium-term (2018-2023) economic trends. Using multiple data points, the MDM is a valuable tool for U.S. mayors and economic development departments to evaluate their policies and identify best practices for growth, development, and community health.

Key Findings from the 2024 Report:



AI Investment and Productivity: Major tech hubs like Silicon Valley and Austin are investing heavily in generative artificial intelligence, boosting productivity by optimizing operations, automating processes and streamlining decision-making across industries.

Advanced Manufacturing Innovation: Agriculture and semiconductors are being transformed by innovations in advanced manufacturing with regions like Boise, Idaho and Sherman-Denison, Texas at the forefront of these advancements.

Post-Pandemic Tourism and Recreation Growth: Real estate development in places like Bozeman and Helena, Mont. is being spurred by the post-pandemic growth in tourism and outdoor recreation, transforming smaller micropolitan areas into thriving metropolitan hubs. Oil, Gas, and Alternative Energy: Many metros, including the top-ranked Midland, Texas and Greeley, Colo., have benefited from increased demand for oil and gas extraction, while lithium and alternative energy sources also contributed to economic growth.

"These leading metros demonstrate how strategic investments in AI, advanced manufacturing, tourism and energy can create dynamic economic growth and resilient communities. We celebrate the mayors and economic development teams whose hard work is reflected in the rankings," said Ross DeVol, CEO and chairman of Heartland Forward. "We hope government leaders will continue to use the lessons of this report to make smart, long-term decisions around economic growth."

University-Driven Growth: Of the top 10 heartland metropolitans, six are home to universities. Texas A&M University, The University of Texas at Austin, Auburn University, The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH), The University of Arkansas and Vanderbilt University are fostering research, innovation and workforce development, positioning their metros for long-term success in emerging industries.

"Metros are adapting to economic shifts and leveraging their strengths to build stronger, more resilient communities through innovation, entrepreneurship and workforce development," said Dave Shideler, chief research officer at Heartland Forward. "By identifying key trends and opportunities, the report provides policymakers with valuable insights to drive sustainable growth and improve quality of life across the country."

The Rankings

Top 25 Metropolitan Areas for 2024

Midland, TexasWildwood-The Villages, Fla.Bozeman, Mont.Austin-Round Rock-San Marcos, TexasNaples-Marco Island, Fla.Punta Gorda, Fla.San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.Bend, Ore.Provo-Orem-Lehi, UtahSt. George, UtahBoulder, Colo.North Port-Bradenton-Sarasota, Fla.Sherman-Denison, TexasSan Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, Calif.Greeley, Colo.Hilton Head Island-Bluffton-Port Royal, S.C.Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Fla.Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, S.C.Durham-Chapel Hill, N.C.Boise City, IdahoCollege Station-Bryan, TexasSalt Lake City-Murray, UtahAuburn-Opelika, Ala.Helena, Mont.Wilmington, N.C.

Access the full 2024 Most Dynamic Metropolitans report here for detailed rankings and city profiles. To learn more about Heartland Forward, please visit .

About Heartland Forward

Heartland Forward is a policy think-and-do tank dedicated to being a resource for states and local communities in the middle of the country. We do this by studying broad economic trends and building data-driven and community-tested partnerships, programs and policies to address the needs of the heartland – all while helping to change the narrative about the middle of the country and kick-starting economic growth.

