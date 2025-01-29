Piramal Pharma Limited Announces Results For Q3 And 9M FY25



Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) :



- CDMO business delivered high-teen revenue growth for 9MFY25 driven by continued traction in the on-patent commercial manufacturing and generic API business

- Timely capacity expansions and targeted BD1 efforts resulting in YoY growth in RFPs, however customer decision making is prolonged

- Continued YoY improvement in EBITDA Margin driven by better revenue mix and initiatives towards better procurement strategies, cost optimization and operational excellence

- Maintained our best-in-class quality track record with successful clearance of 365 regulatory inspections (including 45 US FDA inspections) and over 1,800 customer audits since FY2012

- Converted the coal-fired steam boiler at our Digwal facility to operate on biomass briquettes, a carbon-neutral fuel source. This is expected to eliminate ~24,000 tCO2e GHG emissions annually, accounting for about 17% of total emissions

- Biotech Funding – CY2024 funding improved over CY2023, enough to replenish biotech cash burn but not enough to accelerate R&D spends



Complex Hospital Generics (CHG):



- Inhalation Anesthesia (IA) sales in the US tracking healthy volume growth driven by order wins for Sevoflurane and Isoflurane

- Capacity expansion at Dahej and Digwal underway to capture IA opportunities in the RoW markets. Seeing month-on-month increase in production output

- Maintain our #1 Rank in the US in Sevoflurane (40%+ market share1) and in Intrathecal Baclofen (70%+ market share1). Mitigo (intrathecal morphine sulphate) also delivered encouraging growth during the quarter

- Maintaining EBITDA Margins – Cost optimization initiatives in the areas of sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, and operational excellence, showing results



India Consumer Healthcare (ICH):



- ICH business delivered double-digit revenue growth in Q3 and 9MFY25 amidst tepid consumer demand in the industry

- Power Brands grew at 19% YoY during 9MFY25, driven by robust performance in Little's, Polycrol and CIR. Power Brands contributed to 48% of total ICH sales

- Excluding i-range, which was impacted by regulatory price control, growth in power brands was about 26% for 9MFY25

- Added 16 new products and 23 new SKUs in 9MFY25

- Launched our new media campaign with Mrunal Thakur for Lacto Calamine

- E-commerce sales grew at over 40% YoY in Q3FY25 and contributed 20% to ICH sales. Present on more than 20 E-commerce platforms