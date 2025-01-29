Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended December 31, 2024



Fourth quarter net income of $21.8 million;

Fourth quarter per diluted common share of $0.71;

Annualized return on fourth quarter average assets of 1.03%;

Annualized return on fourth quarter average tangible common equity of 14.12%(1); and Nonperforming assets decreased to 0.04% of total assets.



TYLER, Texas, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, (“Southside” or the“Company”) (NYSE: SBSI) today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. Southside reported net income of $21.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $4.5 million, or 25.8%, compared to $17.3 million for the same period in 2023. Earnings per diluted common share increased $0.14, or 24.6%, to $0.71 for the three months ended December 31, 2024, from $0.57 for the same period in 2023. The annualized return on average shareholders' equity for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was 10.54%, compared to 9.31% for the same period in 2023. The annualized return on average assets was 1.03% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 0.85% for the same period in 2023.

“For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income increased $1.8 million to $88.5 million when compared to 2023, earnings per share increased $0.09 to $2.91, and the return on average tangible common equity was 14.92%. For 2024, loan growth was 3.0% and linked quarter loans increased $83.5 million, or 7.3% annualized, most of which occurred in December,” stated Lee R. Gibson, Chief Executive Officer of Southside. “We recorded losses of $540,000 associated with two branch closures during 2024. Linked quarter our net interest margin decreased 12 basis points. Asset quality metrics remain solid with the nonperforming assets to total assets ratio decreasing to 0.04%. Late fourth quarter loan growth combined with anticipated mid-single digit 2025 loan growth should lead to an increasing net interest margin during 2025.”

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Net income was $21.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $17.3 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $4.5 million, or 25.8%. Earnings per diluted common share were $0.71 and $0.57 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The increase in net income was a result of the increase in noninterest income and the decrease in the provision for credit losses, partially offset by increases in noninterest expense and income tax expense and a decrease in net interest income. Annualized returns on average assets and average shareholders' equity for the three months ended December 31, 2024 were 1.03% and 10.54%, respectively, compared to 0.85% and 9.31%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 56.08% and 54.00%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 53.30% and 50.86%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and 53.94% and 51.90%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $53.7 million, a decrease of $0.8 million, or 1.4%, from the same period in 2023. The decrease in net interest income was due to the decrease in the average yield of interest earning assets and increases in the average rate paid on and average balance of our interest bearing liabilities, partially offset by the increase in the average balance of interest earning assets. Linked quarter, net interest income decreased $1.8 million, or 3.2%, compared to $55.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, due to the decrease in the average yield of interest earning assets, partially offset by the decrease in the average rate paid on our interest bearing liabilities, the increase in the average balance of interest earning assets and the change in the mix of our interest bearing liabilities.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) decreased to 2.70% and 2.83%, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2.83% and 2.99%, respectively, for the same period in 2023. Linked quarter, net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) decreased from 2.82% and 2.95%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Noninterest income was $12.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $9.8 million, or 391.0%, compared to $2.5 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was due to a decrease in net loss on sale of securities available for sale (“AFS”) and an increase in other noninterest income, partially offset by a decrease in bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) income. The decrease in net loss on sale of securities AFS was due to a net loss of $10.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, related to the strategic repositioning of the securities portfolio. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest income increased $4.1 million, or 50.3%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to an increase in other noninterest income and a decrease in net loss on sale of securities AFS. The increase in other noninterest income was primarily due to an increase in swap fee income for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and an impairment charge of $868,000 on the sale of approximately $10 million of AFS municipal securities and the unwind of the related fair value swaps realized during the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Noninterest expense increased $3.0 million, or 8.5%, to $38.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $35.2 million for the same period in 2023, due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, other noninterest expense, professional fees and software and data processing expense, partially offset by decreases in advertising, travel and entertainment expense. On a linked quarter basis, noninterest expense increased by $1.8 million, or 5.0%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2024, due to increases in salaries and employee benefits expense, other noninterest expense and professional fees.

Income tax expense increased $2.5 million, or 111.2%, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. On a linked quarter basis, income tax expense increased $0.3 million, or 6.1%. Our effective tax rate (“ETR”) increased to 17.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to 11.3% for the three months ended December 31, 2023. On a linked quarter basis, the ETR was 17.6% for both the three months ended September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2024. The higher ETR for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, was primarily due to a decrease in net tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income.

Operating Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

Net income was $88.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $86.7 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $1.8 million, or 2.1%. Earnings per diluted common share were $2.91 for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $2.82 for the same period in 2023, an increase of 3.2%. The increase in net income was primarily a result of the increase in noninterest income, decrease in provision for credit losses and the increase in net interest income, partially offset by the increases in noninterest expense and income tax expense. Returns on average assets and average shareholders' equity for the year ended December 31, 2024 were 1.06% and 11.03%, respectively, compared to 1.11% and 11.50%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2023. Our efficiency ratio and tax-equivalent efficiency ratio(1) were 55.69% and 53.52%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 53.81% and 51.30%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Net interest income was $216.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $215.0 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $1.1 million, or 0.5%, due to increases in the average balance and the average yield of interest earning assets, partially offset by increases in the average rate paid on and average balance of our interest bearing liabilities.

Our net interest margin and tax-equivalent net interest margin(1) were 2.74% and 2.88%, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2.92% and 3.09%, respectively, for the same period in 2023.

Noninterest income was $41.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $5.9 million, or 16.5%, compared to $35.8 million for the same period in 2023. The increase was primarily due to a decrease in net loss on sale of securities AFS and an increase in brokerage services income, partially offset by decreases in the net gain on sale of equity securities, BOLI income and deposit services income.

Noninterest expense was $147.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $140.6 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of $6.6 million, or 4.7%. The increase was primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits, software and data processing expense and other noninterest expense, partially offset by decreases in advertising, travel and entertainment expense and amortization of intangibles.

Income tax expense increased $4.4 million, or 30.8%, for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. Our ETR was approximately 17.6% and 14.3% for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The higher ETR for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the same period in 2023, was primarily due to a decrease in net tax-exempt income as a percentage of pre-tax income.

Balance Sheet Data

At December 31, 2024, Southside had $8.52 billion in total assets, compared to $8.28 billion at December 31, 2023 and $8.36 billion at September 30, 2024.

Loans at December 31, 2024 were $4.66 billion, an increase of $137.1 million, or 3.0%, compared to $4.52 billion at December 31, 2023. Linked quarter, loans increased $83.5 million, or 1.8%, due to increases of $157.1 million in commercial real estate loans and $4.3 million in commercial loans. These increases were partially offset by decreases of $48.0 million in construction loans, $15.0 million in 1-4 family residential loans, $11.1 million in municipal loans and $3.8 million in loans to individuals.

Securities at December 31, 2024 were $2.81 billion, an increase of $209.8 million, or 8.1%, compared to $2.60 billion at December 31, 2023. Linked quarter, securities increased $116.3 million, or 4.3%, from $2.70 billion at September 30, 2024.

Deposits at December 31, 2024 were $6.65 billion, an increase of $104.6 million, or 1.6%, compared to $6.55 billion at December 31, 2023. Linked quarter, deposits increased $218.5 million, or 3.4%, from $6.44 billion at September 30, 2024. During the three months ended December 31, 2024, public fund deposits increased $156.8 million, or 14.6%, compared to September 30, 2024.

At December 31, 2024, we had 178,662 total deposit accounts with an average balance of $33,000. Our estimated uninsured deposits were 38.1% of total deposits as of December 31, 2024. When excluding affiliate deposits (Southside-owned deposits) and public fund deposits (all collateralized), our total estimated deposits without insurance or collateral was 19.5% as of December 31, 2024. Our noninterest bearing deposits represent approximately 20.4% of total deposits. Linked quarter, our cost of interest bearing deposits decreased nine basis points from 3.01% in the prior quarter to 2.92%. Linked quarter, our cost of total deposits decreased seven basis points from 2.38% in the prior quarter to 2.31%.

Our cost of interest bearing deposits increased 64 basis points, from 2.34% for the year ended December 31, 2023, to 2.98% for the year ended December 31, 2024. Our cost of total deposits increased 59 basis points, from 1.77% for the year ended December 31, 2023, to 2.36% for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Capital Resources and Liquidity

Our capital ratios and contingent liquidity sources remain solid. During the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, we did not purchase any common stock pursuant to our Stock Repurchase Plan. Under this plan, repurchases of our outstanding common stock may be carried out in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to any trading plan that might be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company has no obligation to repurchase any shares under the Stock Repurchase Plan and may modify, suspend or discontinue the plan at any time. We have not purchased any common stock pursuant to the Stock Repurchase Plan subsequent to December 31, 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, our total available contingent liquidity, net of current outstanding borrowings, was $2.23 billion, consisting of FHLB advances, Federal Reserve Discount Window and correspondent bank lines of credit.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2024 were $3.6 million, or 0.04% of total assets, a decrease of $0.4 million, or 10.3%, compared to $4.0 million, or 0.05% of total assets, at December 31, 2023. Linked quarter, nonperforming assets decreased $4.1 million, or 53.1%, from $7.7 million at September 30, 2024 due to a $4.1 million decrease in nonaccrual loans primarily from the payoff of one commercial real estate loan. Classified loans totaled $48.0 million on December 31, 2024, compared to $42.0 million at September 30, 2024 and $19.2 million at December 31, 2023.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $44.9 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at December 31, 2024, compared to $44.3 million, or 0.97% of total loans, at September 30, 2024. The allowance for loan losses was $42.7 million, or 0.94% of total loans, at December 31, 2023.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $1.6 million, compared to a provision of $2.2 million and $2.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively. Net charge-offs were $1.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $1.3 million and $0.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024, respectively. Net charge-offs were $1.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $2.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

We recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to a provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures $0.1 million for both of the three-month periods ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2024. We recorded a reversal of provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a provision for credit losses on off-balance-sheet credit exposures of $0.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The balance of the allowance for off-balance-sheet credit exposures was $3.1 million and $3.9 million at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, and is included in other liabilities.

Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.36 per share on November 7, 2024, which was paid on December 6, 2024, to all shareholders of record as of November 21, 2024.

(1) Refer to“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below and to“Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of the financial statement tables in this Earnings Release for more information and for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the nearest GAAP financial measure.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. These include the following fully taxable-equivalent measures (“FTE”): (i) Net interest income (FTE), (ii) net interest margin (FTE), (iii) net interest spread (FTE), and (iv) efficiency ratio (FTE), which include the effects of taxable-equivalent adjustments using a federal income tax rate of 21% to increase tax-exempt interest income to a tax-equivalent basis. Interest income earned on certain assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments.

Net interest income (FTE), net interest margin (FTE) and net interest spread (FTE). Net interest income (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that adjusts for the tax-favored status of net interest income from certain loans and investments and is not permitted under GAAP in the consolidated statements of income. We believe that this measure is the preferred industry measurement of net interest income and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest income. Net interest margin (FTE) is the ratio of net interest income (FTE) to average earning assets. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest margin. Net interest spread (FTE) is the difference in the average yield on average earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and the average rate paid on average interest bearing liabilities. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our net interest spread.

Efficiency ratio (FTE). The efficiency ratio (FTE) is a non-GAAP measure that provides a measure of productivity in the banking industry. This ratio is calculated to measure the cost of generating one dollar of revenue. The ratio is designed to reflect the percentage of one dollar which must be expended to generate that dollar of revenue. We calculate this ratio by dividing noninterest expense, excluding amortization expense on intangibles and certain nonrecurring expense by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and noninterest income, excluding net gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale and certain nonrecurring impairments. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is our efficiency ratio.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently. Whenever we present a non-GAAP financial measure in an SEC filing, we are also required to present the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and reconcile the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure and such comparable GAAP measure.

Management believes adjusting net interest income, net interest margin and net interest spread to a fully taxable-equivalent basis is a standard practice in the banking industry as these measures provide useful information to make peer comparisons. Tax-equivalent adjustments are reflected in the respective earning asset categories as listed in the“Average Balances with Average Yields and Rates” tables.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

About Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $8.52 billion in assets as of December 31, 2024, that owns 100% of Southside Bank. Southside Bank currently has 53 branches in Texas and operates a network of 72 ATMs/ITMs.

To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at . Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data. To receive email notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the website under Resources and Investor Email Alerts. Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at (903) 630-7965, or ....

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements of other than historical fact that are contained in this press release and in other written materials, documents and oral statements issued by or on behalf of the Company may be considered to be“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. These statements may include words such as“expect,”“estimate,”“project,”“anticipate,”“appear,”“believe,”“could,”“should,”“may,”“might,”“will,”“would,”“seek,”“intend,”“probability,”“risk,”“goal,”“target,”“objective,”“plans,”“potential,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, expectations, objectives, goals, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions and future performance and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For example, benefits of the Share Repurchase Plan, trends in asset quality, capital, liquidity, the Company's ability to sell nonperforming assets, expense reductions, planned operational efficiencies and earnings from growth and certain market risk disclosures, including the impact of interest rates and our expectations regarding rate increases, tax reform, inflation, the impacts related to or resulting from other economic factors are based upon information presently available to management and are dependent on choices about key model characteristics and assumptions and are subject to various limitations. By their nature, certain of the market risk disclosures are only estimates and could be materially different from what actually occurs in the future. Accordingly, our results could materially differ from those that have been estimated. The most significant factor that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements include the ongoing impact of higher inflation levels, interest rate fluctuations and general economic concerns, all of which could impact economic growth and could cause a reduction in financial transactions and business activities, including decreased deposits and reduced loan originations, our ability to manage liquidity in a rapidly changing and unpredictable market, labor shortages and changes in interest rates by the Federal Reserve.

