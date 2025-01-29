Saudi's Most Happening Event, Dunes Of Arabia Will Be Open In Riyadh Until April 15, 2025

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Saudi's most happening season continues with a brand-new experience - 'Dunes of Arabia' open in Riyadh until 15 April 2025. Immerse yourself in the magic of the desert in Saudi, the Heart of Arabia, near Riyadh, where heritage and heart meet to create unforgettable experiences daily, with timings varying by day here.



'Dunes of Arabia' offers a unique experience for all ages, blending excitement, entertainment and culture across distinct zones:



Heritage Village: Get a taste of the true Arabia with falconry shows, camels, live oud – and if you fancy, dress in traditional attire and get a photograph taken. Savour the scent of Saudi spices or gather around the warmth of a bonfire to enjoy Saudi coffee and dates to round out the experience. (No reservation required, age 6+)



Adventure & Entertainment: Adrenaline junkies can hit the buggies, guided 4x4 dune bashing, go sandboarding, quad biking, shooting, try their hand at archery, axe throwing, horseback riding in the paddock or desert trails, or, for something a bit calmer, a camel ride. End your day in the kashta area, enjoying tea and taking in the sunset under the desert sky. (Prices starting from 35 SAR, age 6+)



DRB Experience Centre: The DRB Experience Center offers relaxation or play, with Saudi coffee and sweets, relaxation lounges or caravans, billiards, or creative activities such as drawing in our fun emoji ball pit. Enjoy the winter nights with art and create fun memories. (Price 50 SAR, age 15+)



Kid's Oasis: The Kids Oasis has desert adventures galore, from wall climbing and ziplining to mini golf, a petting zoo, treasure hunt and football. Young explorers can also enjoy special arts and crafts workshops. Future athletes can participate in the Desert Olympics, with thrills for all. (Age 2+)



Camping & Glamping: Spend your day at desert day camps, surrounded by stunning landscapes. Unwind with friends and partake of Saudi hospitality. Bring your own tent or stay in luxurious dome tents for 1,2 or 3 nights, embracing the tranquility of the golden dunes under the desert's star-studded skies. (Prices starting from 450 SAR, age 18+)



You can also browse retail pop-ups from local designers to pick up authentic Saudi pieces such as abayas, thobes and the winter farwa, pay a visit to King Fahd's hunting caravan and enjoy indoor gaming experiences and board games.



About Saudi, Welcome to Arabia



Saudi, Welcome to Arabia is a vibrant consumer brand dedicated to sharing Saudi Arabia with the world and welcoming travelers to explore all the country has to offer. The brand's role is to drive forward the country's tourism industry through awareness-raising campaigns and to provide a comprehensive array of information and resources for travelers to plan and enjoy unforgettable journeys. As the world's fastest-growing destination, Saudi, the heart of Arabia, is the most exciting new year-round destination.

