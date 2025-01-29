Air India Flight AI 2957 Sends 'False' Hijack Alert After Takeoff From Delhi: What Went Wrong?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An Air India flight AI 2957, travelling from Delhi to Mumbai, sent an emergency alert to air traffic control shortly after takeoff from Indira Gandhi Airport on January 27, indicating a possible hijacking.

Though the pilot quickly informed the Delhi ATC that it was a false alarm, the ATC activated a security protocol, alerting the destination airport, security agencies, and the Indian Air Force, Hindustan Times reported.

The Air India flight , carrying 126 passengers, triggered a false alarm shortly after takeoff. A Delhi airport official who wished to remain anonymous told HT that the aircraft's transponder transmitted a 'squawk 7500' code to Delhi ATC right after takeoff.

What is squawk code?

Squawk codes are four-digit numbers used by ATC to identify aircraft in flight, ranging from 0000 to 7777. According to Flightradar, squawk code 7500 indicates "unlawful interference," which is typically recognised as a hijacking.

Though the pilot informed the ATC that the hijack alarm was false, authorities were cautious and followed protocol. A former ATC official explained,“How can the ATC assume that the pilot is not being pressured to tell the authorities that the flight is uneventful? What if he is at gunpoint and has been asked to say so?” as quoted by HT.

When the flight landed in Mumbai at 9:47 pm, it was directed to an isolation bay. Passengers were also permitted to deboard only after an hour once it was verified that everything was in order, a Mumbai airport official told HT.

The official added,“An aerodrome committee at Mumbai airport was formed as per protocol, and a full emergency was declared at the airport, at around 9:30pm, where all the local police and stakeholders along with NSG (National Security Guard) were deployed.”