Eton Solutions, The Leading Wealthtech Platform Powered By AI, Partners With Trigen Wealth, A Newly Launched Full Servic...

Eton Solutions, a leading WealthTech for Family Offices powered by AI, will be the exclusive partner of Trigen Wealth, a newly launched multi-family office in India. This strategic collaboration is set to redefine wealth management for Ultra-High-Net-Worth (UHNW) and High-Net-Worth (HNW) families across the country.

Eton Solutions has had a presence in India for the past 5 years with over 375 employees working at their Global Center in Bengaluru supporting clients globally. The emergence of India as a financial powerhouse with the 3rd largest concentration of billionaires in the world after the USA and China, fits squarely with Eton Solutions' international expansion plans.

AFOTM offers clients a single integrated web and mobile application, providing complete visibility into their wealth portfolios, seamless management of investments, and tracking of private assets - all within the secure, high-quality data infrastructure of AtlasFive®. To further support services provided to its clients globally, as well as its Indian specific expansion plans, the company will be setting up a presence in GIFT City, Gujarat, in the near future.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. N. Jayakumar, Managing Director of Prime Securities Ltd . said:“This collaboration reflects our shared vision to redefine the Family Office as a Service in India. By combining Prime Trigen Wealth's profound understanding of the Indian market with Eton Solutions' cutting-edge technology and global expertise, we aim to deliver unparalleled innovation, efficiency, and client-focused services. Together, we are setting a new benchmark for excellence, offering world-class solutions tailored to the unique needs of UHNW and HNW families in India.”

Satyen Patel, Executive Chairman of Eton Solutions , said,“India is a critical market within our global strategy, and we are optimistic about its growth trajectory and our ability to serve the diaspora globally. We are committed to supporting UHNW and HNW families through our new Technology Center in GIFT City. By partnering with Trigen Wealth, we aim to deliver cutting-edge, AI-powered solutions using our AtlasFive® platform and EtonGPTTM engine. These innovations will streamline family office operations, enhance risk management, and empower clients with privacy, security, and control to achieve their ambitious goals.

