Swissnet Group enlarges executive team with Roger Tabbal as CEO International and Swissnet MENA

Swissnet Group enlarges executive team with Roger Tabbal as CEO International and Swissnet MENA Berg, Switzerland – 29 January 2025 – The Swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD) has extended its group executive team with the appointment of Roger Tabbal as CEO International and the establishment of Swissnet MENA based in Dubai. The new entity will enable the group to offer its renowned product IT infrastructure and SaaS solutions across the MENA region. In its new role Roger Tabbal will be joining the Swissnet Group executive team around Jonathan Sauppe, Chairman and CEO and Boris Toelzel, Co-CEO Infrastructure. Roger will be driving the international expansion of the newly formed Swissnet Group beyond the German speaking region and initially focus on the expansion in the MENA region as CEO of Swissnet MENA. Roger Tabbal is a seasoned technology leader with over 25 years of experience in IT. Prior to joining Swissnet Group, Roger held the position of Global VP of Guest Technology & Innovation at Accor, overseeing guest-centric tech strategies across 6,000 hotels and managing high-profile digital transformations. Throughout his career in hospitality, Roger played an integral role in major tech rollout projects such as Property Management Systems (PMS), Point of Sales (POS), seamless Wi-Fi experiences as well as online guest journeys. With this extensive expertise and a strong network, he will significantly contribute to the transformation of Swissnet Group into a global leader in IT infrastructure, cloud-based communication services and AI-powered hospitality solutions. Jonathan Sauppe, CEO of the Swissnet Group: "I am delighted to welcome Roger as my partner and CEO International of our Group. Roger will be a leading force in extending our group into the MENA region and the ICT sector with an initial focus on hospitality. It is a testament to our growth ambitions having attracted such a high caliber industry leader to join us." Roger Tabbal, newly appointed CEO International Swissnet Group and CEO Swissnet MENA:“I am thrilled to join the team at Swissnet Group and look forward to introducing our extensive suite of cutting-edge technologies to partners here in the MENA region. The group's strong global footprint that services over 10,000 customers around the globe is a great testament to the reliable, fast and cost-effective tech services we offer, which have great capabilities for regional deployment.” With the establishment of Swissnet MENA in Dubai, the company's wide range of managed services for Local Access Network, Wi-Fi, IPTV, Telephony, CCTV, Casting, Guest Management, Beacons and more will now be available across the MENA region supported by dedicated account managers, certified field engineers locally on the ground, and around the clock multilingual customer support. About Swissnet Group The Swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The group serves customers in the retail, hospitality, healthcare and public sectors, among others. The subsidiaries under the Swissnet group umbrella are known for their outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the Swissnet Group offers its customers tangible added value and success by improving their omnichannel strategies. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and traded in the XETRA segment. For more information, please visit . Contact Company

