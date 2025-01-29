Department Of Meteorology Expects Cold Weather Today, Warning Of Strong Wind, High Sea
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) General/ Qatar
Doha, January 29 (QNA) - Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Wednesday will be relatively cold to moderate temperature daytime and some clouds at times, cold by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will see some clouds at times, the report said, warning of strong wind and high sea.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 22 KT at times at places.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 12 - 22 KT, gusting to 27 KT.
Sea state inshore will be 2 - 4 ft, rising to 5 ft at times.
Offshore will be 3 - 7 ft, rising to 8 ft at times.
Visibility inshore and offshore will be 5 - 9 km.
