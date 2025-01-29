US Vice President Affirms Commitment To Support Stability In Middle East

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US Vice President JD Vance affirmed the new US administration's commitment to continuing efforts to support stability in the Middle East, pointing out that the situation in the region is a priority in US foreign policy.

In a television interview Tuesday night, the US Vice President addressed the recent agreement between Hamas and Israel to ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, expressing hope that the agreement would continue to be implemented, including the release of American hostages in the coming weeks.

Vance explained that the administration of President Donald is determined to follow this file closely, affirming that the release of detained American citizens is a top priority.

The US administration will continue to coordinate with international partners to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire and enhance the chances of peace in the region, he added.

The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip entered into force on Jan. 19 between Hamas and the Israeli entity.

MENAFN29012025000067011011ID1109142315