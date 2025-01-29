NTT DATA Launches Smart AI AgentTM to Accelerate Generative AI Adoption and Drive $2 Billion in Revenue by 2027

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, UAE – January 29, 2025 – NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, today announced the international launch of its next-generation Smart AI AgentTM. This advanced AI tool is a cornerstone of the company’s strategy to accelerate the adoption of Generative AI, with an estimated $2 billion in revenue that we aim to achieve from Smart AI AgentTM-related business by 2027.



The Smart AI AgentTM autonomously extracts, organizes, and executes tasks in response to user instructions, complementing existing workforces and streamlining time-consuming processes. By enhancing efficiency across industries, the Smart AI AgentTM enables businesses to rapidly evaluate and deploy Generative AI applications, optimizing workflows and driving greater productivity.



Yutaka Sasaki, President and CEO, NTT DATA, said: “The launch of our Smart AI AgentTM is a direct response to the growing demand for tools that unlock the full potential of Generative AI. At NTT DATA, we’re committed to pioneering innovation that drives enterprise success. Smart AI AgentTM is designed to ease operational burdens, drive adoption, and help businesses realize the true value of AI technology.”



The Smart AI AgentTM is already making an impact in key sectors. It’s enhancing DevOps data analysis efficiency in the automotive industry, improving regulatory reporting processes for the banking sector, and optimizing the marketing cycle for a major gas manufacturer.



Key capabilities of the Smart AI AgentTM at launch include:



• Task Planning: Automating complex workflows by autonomously dividing tasks into streamlined processes.

• Multi-Agent Collaboration: Enabling multiple AI agents to work together on workflows for improved efficiency and effectiveness.

• Advanced Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG): Providing contextual searches of internal corporate data for higher quality results.

• Agent Ops: Generating validation data from business documents to optimize operational processes.

• User-in-the-Loop (UITL): Coming in March 2025, UITL capabilities will continuously improve agent workflows based on user feedback, creating a cycle of autonomous optimization.



NTT DATA’s end-to-end Smart AI AgentTM solution includes consulting, implementation, and ongoing support, ensuring seamless integration across businesses. While many enterprises use public cloud services to leverage Generative AI, NTT DATA recognizes that security-conscious companies require private cloud solutions. The company provides optimal infrastructure for both public and private environments, ensuring confidentiality and compliance.



In addition to creating significant value for businesses, Smart AI AgentTM also addresses the global talent gap. By automating repetitive tasks, it allows workforces to focus on more strategic, value-added activities.



The Smart AI AgentTM will first be rolled out to the US, China, and several European countries, with a broader global availability.







