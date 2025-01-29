MultiBank Group Named Best Global Regulated Broker 2024

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 29 January 2025: MultiBank Group, the world’s largest financial derivatives institution headquartered in Dubai, proudly announces its recognition as the ‘Best Global Regulated Broker 2024’ by the International Wealth Management and Financial Investment Forum (IWMFIF) in Hong Kong.

The IWMFIF is a premier global platform that brings together industry leaders, investors, and innovators to celebrate excellence and discuss the latest trends in wealth management and investment. This accolade reflects MultiBank Group’s commitment to upholding the highest standards in the financial sector.

Commenting on the award, Naser Taher, Founder and Chairman of MultiBank Group, said: "We are honored to be recognized as the Best Global Regulated Broker 2024. It reflects our dedication to innovation, integrity, and client-centric service. At MultiBank Group, we continually strive to deliver unparalleled trading solutions supported by robust regulatory compliance."

With a product portfolio of over 20,000 financial instruments, spanning forex, metals, commodities, shares, indices, and digital assets, the company offers clients a range of options. Supported by advanced trading platforms, superior liquidity, and multi-jurisdictional regulation, the Group ensures secure, transparent, and seamless services.

Established in 2005, MultiBank Group now serves over 1 million clients across 100 countries, managing a daily trading volume of more than $18.1 billion. With offices in key global hubs, MultiBank Group has received over 70 awards, establishing its position as a trusted leader in the industry.





