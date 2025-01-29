AQMC And Leading Hospitality Services (LHS) Sign Landmark Strategic Agreement

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, UAE – January 29, 2025 – AQMC , a global leader in air-quality solutions, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Leading Hospitality Services (LHS) . This collaboration represents a transformative step forward in advancing sustainability, innovation, and state-of-the-art air-quality technologies.

The agreement was signed by Mrs. Ranyae Fernandes , Chief Executive Officer and Founder of AQMC, and Mr. Rudy Khoury , Chief Operating Officer of LHS, during a prestigious ceremony held at the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort in Abu Dhabi.

Signing ceremony with Mrs. Ranyae Fernandes (CEO, AQMC) and Mr. Rudy Khoury (COO, LHS).

The event also welcomed Mr. Karim Brian Fernandes , Co-Founder of AQMC, along with a strong delegation from LHS, including Mr. Manoj Dalela , Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Atul Kapil, Group General Manager, and Mr. Kankanam Dharmadasa , Technical Advisor. Their collective expertise and teamwork reflect the shared commitment of both organizations to ensuring the success of this partnership and driving innovation forward.

The ceremony was further elevated by the esteemed presence of Ms. Tanya L. Cole , Counselor for Commercial Affairs and Regional Senior Commercial Officer for the Gulf at the U.S. Embassy Abu Dhabi, alongside distinguished representatives from the U.S. Commercial Service, AQMC , and LHS .

“This partnership is a pivotal step in our mission to deliver sustainable, innovative solutions that redefine excellence in air-quality management,” said Mrs. Ranyae Fernandes , CEO and Founder of AQMC.“We are honoured to collaborate with LHS and grateful for the unwavering support from the U.S. Commercial Service in facilitating this milestone.”



Mr. Atul Kapil, Group General Manager of LHS , said“This collaboration highlights the company's commitment to providing innovative, sustainable solutions that transform the concept of air-quality control across diverse industries. Through partnership with AQMC and the application of their state-of-the-art technologies, we hope to be able to deliver actionable impact and drive impactful developments for our clients and communities. Working together, we aim to develop ecosystems that focus on health, wellbeing, and sustainability in keeping with the future needs of the industry.”

A commemorative plaque displayed during the LHS–AQMC partnership signing ceremony, representing a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and advanced air quality solutions

“This collaboration embodies the commitment of both organizations to setting new benchmarks in the industry,” said Mr. Rudy Khoury , COO of LHS.“Together, we are poised to deliver transformative solutions that address the pressing needs of the market.”

This partnership reflects a shared vision to leverage cutting-edge technology and foster innovation, enhancing sustainability and well-being across diverse industries.