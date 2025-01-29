FTI Consulting Strengthens Business Transformation Capabilities In Italy With Addition Of Senior Managing Director

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILAN, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Giuseppe Farinacci as a Senior Managing Director in the firm's Business Transformation practice.

Mr. Farinacci, who is based in Milan, will provide strategic advice to corporations and investors on and operational turnaround strategies, delivering tailored solutions to drive business performance. He will also play a pivotal role in strengthening the firm's transformation expertise and advancing the growth of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in the market.

“Client demand for skilled transformation expertise has grown significantly in recent years, making Giuseppe's arrival both timely and strategic,” said Francesco Leone , Head of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Italy at FTI Consulting.“His deep expertise in addressing critical challenges-ranging from modernising legacy systems and managing liquidity concerns to executing large-scale reorganisations-positions him as an invaluable asset to both our firm and our clients. Giuseppe's appointment also underscores our continued investment in growth and our dedication to attracting top-tier talent to address the evolving needs of our clients.”

Mr. Farinacci brings 27 years of consulting experience in financial and operational transformations, turnaround management and restructuring projects, including those involving special situations transactions. He advises corporations and investors on transformation projects across a diverse range of industries, such as retail, aerospace, energy and business services. Mr. Farinacci's expertise spans global markets, having advised on projects across Europe and the United States.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Farinacci was a Partner and Director at BCG in Milan. He has previously worked for AlixPartners in Milan and London and Arthur Andersen in London.

Michael Weyrich , EMEA Head of the Business Transformation practice at FTI Consulting, said,“Giuseppe's ability to deliver tailored solutions to the complex challenges businesses are facing today, combined with his deep expertise in Italian and international markets, will enhance our capacity to support clients during critical operational and financial transitions. He is a welcome addition to our team as we continue our exciting growth journey in Italy and across EMEA.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Farinacci said,“I am passionate about helping companies identify the strategies, tools and solutions that will turn their transformation challenges into opportunities to build resilience and fulfil project goals. Working with my talented colleagues in Italy and leveraging FTI Consulting's impressive global platform, I look forward to delivering the best possible outcome for our clients.”

Mr. Farinacci's appointment follows the recent addition of financial restructuring expert Enrico Valdata, who joined the firm as a Managing Director in Italy in December 2024.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organisations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,300 employees located in 34 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. More information can be found at .

FTI Consulting, Inc.

200 Aldersgate

Aldersgate Street

London EC1A 4HD

+44 20 3727 1000

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

...

Media Contact:

Helen Obi

+44 20 7632 5071

...