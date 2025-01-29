Change To The Roche Enlarged Corporate Executive Committee

In this new role, she will take over the worldwide responsibility for the Informatics function for the Roche Group from Alan Hippe , who currently has the dual role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief Informatics Officer (CIO). With our ambitions to transform our business with digital solutions and through enterprise-wide use of artificial intelligence, this is the right moment to split the two roles and ensure dedicated focus – Alan Hippe as CFO and Wafaa Mamilli as CDTO.

Ms. Mamilli last held the role of Chief Digital & Technology Officer and Group President for China, Brazil and Precision Animal Health at Zoetis. Prior to joining Zoetis in 2020, Ms. Mamilli spent over 20 years with Eli Lilly and Company, where she held various international roles with increasing responsibility and ultimately served as the global chief information officer for the company's business units.

She earned a master's degree in computer science from INSEA in Rabat, Morocco, a master's degree in business applications of information and technology from Université Rennes in Rennes, France, and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. She also serves on the board of directors of Fiserv.

Roche's CEO Thomas Schinecker:“With the speed of technology and its strategic importance to our business now and for the future, I am thrilled to have Wafaa Mamilli joining us. She is a visionary leader with deep technical and business expertise who will be instrumental in leveraging the power of digitalization and artificial intelligence across our business.”

About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

For over 125 years, sustainability has been an integral part of Roche's business. As a science-driven company, our greatest contribution to society is developing innovative medicines and diagnostics that help people live healthier lives. Roche is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative and the Sustainable Markets Initiative to achieve net zero by 2045.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit .

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Roche Global Media Relations

Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: ...