South River Technologies Unveils Next-Generation Cloud-First Microservices Suite

- Michael Ryan, CEO of South River TechnologiesANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- South River Technologies , (SRT), a global leader in secure file access, sharing, and transfer solutions, today announced the launch of its latest innovation: a comprehensive suite of cloud-first, security-centric microservices. Designed to extend the feature set of existing on-premises solutions while seamlessly offloading critical functions to the cloud, these new microservices empower businesses with enhanced compliance, automation, and disaster recovery capabilities-all on a flexible subscription basis.SRT's cutting-edge microservices suite has been engineered to deliver high-performance security services with minimal impact on existing workflows. These new solutions are fully compatible with the extensive ecosystem of SRT's Titan SFTP, Managed File Transfer (MFT), and DMZ Server installations deployed globally."Our customers operate in increasingly diverse environments, from Linux and Windows to hybrid and fully cloud-based infrastructures," said John Glavin, Chief Technology Officer at SRT. "Traditional software upgrades often disrupt business operations. With our new microservices architecture, customers can integrate powerful new capabilities without downtime or infrastructure overhauls."Pioneering a Cloud-First FutureBuilt from the ground up for scalability and interoperability, SRT's microservices leverage cutting-edge technologies to streamline security and compliance efforts. By offloading critical functions to the cloud, businesses can ensure greater agility, efficiency, and resilience against evolving cybersecurity threats. Learn how your organization can benefit from these innovations by scheduling a consultation today. Visit South River Technologies to explore our full suite of security solutions.Future-Ready Security & ComplianceSRT's new suite of microservices reinforces its commitment to "Relentless Innovation", delivering enterprise-grade security enhancements that help organizations meet evolving compliance mandates while mitigating risks. These cloud-first services integrate seamlessly into existing deployments, enabling businesses to scale security operations with ease. Discover how SRT's microservices can help your business stay ahead of compliance and security challenges - contact our team for a customized solution."Security and compliance are no longer optional-they are mission-critical," added Glavin. "By launching these cloud-first microservices, we're providing our customers with the tools they need to stay ahead of threats while maintaining operational efficiency."Expert Support & Seamless ImplementationTo ensure a frictionless transition, SRT offers expert consulting services, assisting businesses in deploying and optimizing these microservices across various environments, whether in the cloud, as containers, or within on-premises architectures.For ongoing assistance and troubleshooting, visit our Support Center to access documentation, FAQs, and expert customer service.About South River TechnologiesSouth River Technologies (SRT) is a leading developer of secure and managed file transfer solutions, trusted by over 30,000 customers worldwide. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and security, SRT delivers cloud-first, automation-driven solutions that help organizations streamline file transfer operations while ensuring compliance and data protection. Headquartered in Annapolis, MD, SRT continues to pioneer advancements in secure file exchange technologies, providing businesses with scalable, future-proof solutions.For press inquiries, contact ....

