R R Kabel Ltd Posts Y-O-Y Revenue Growth And Sequential Rise In EBITDA & PAT

Mumbai, January 28, 2025 – R R Kabel (RRK), one of the leading consumer electricals player with strong presence in Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) has announced its Unaudited Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2024.



Operational Highlights:



W&C



Revenue from the W&C segment saw ~8% growth in Q3 FY25 compared to Q3 FY24, driven by improved realization.Segment decreased marginally by ~1% in Q3 FY25 compared to Q3 FY24 mainly due to volatility in metal prices. However sequential segment profit has increased by 1.9% as compared to Q2 FY25.FMEGRevenue grew by ~20% in Q3FY25 over Q3FY24 and by 25% in 9M FY 25 over 9M FY24 driven by strong volume growth mainly in Fans, Appliances and SwitchesSegment margins improved by 4.3% in Q3FY25 compared to Q3 FY24 and by 3.7% in 9M FY 25 over 9M FY24, due to savings in operational cost along with marginal increase in contribution on account of product mix and volume growthCommenting on the Results, Mr. Shreegopal Kabra, MD said, "RR Kabel has delivered its highest-ever revenues in 9M FY25, despite overall moderate volume growth in Wires & Cables business, while the FMEG segment recorded solid revenue performance, driven by robust volume growth and an improved product mix. Despite volatility in commodity prices, demand has remained fairly stable. Looking ahead, we expect margin improvements in the coming quarters. We continue to focus on our long-term vision of achieving double-digit EBITDA margins, breakeven in the FMEG segment, capacity expansion, and diversifying into newer and emerging market opportunities."About RR Kabel LimitedR R Kabel Limited is a leading consumer electrical company in India and has an operating history of over 25 years in the country. It is India's largest exporter of wires and cables, offering a wide range of electrical products including wires & cables, fans, lighting, electrical accessories, and appliances for residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructural purposes. Committed to quality and innovation, the company's products adhere to global guidelines and standards, ensuring safety and reliability.The company continues its mission to create quality products using the latest advances in wire design and engineering. The range of wires and cables have national & international product certifications and are compliant with the REACH (Registration, Evaluation, and Authorization of Chemical Substances) and RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) directives. The brand has also conducted extensive research and development to ensure its products adhere to global guidelines and standards.

