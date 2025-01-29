Hina Khan Indulges In ‘Bengali Khaana’, Calls It ‘Memorable Dinner Night’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Hina Khan gorged on Bengali food at her co-actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya's home and called it a“memorable dinner night”.

Hina took to her stories section, where she shared a of a perfectly laid table. She panned the camera on the Bengali delicacies such as“beguni”, paneer, mustard fish and steamed rice kept on the table.

“Mustard fish ufff... Bengali khaana. Uffff Kya khaana tha Debu Da.. A memorable dinner night at @dibyenduofficial and @bhattacharya place,” she wrote as the caption.

She then shared a picture posing with Dibyendu and his wife. Alongside the image, she wrote:“Blurry but pure love.”

Another image showed the three laughing as they posed for the camera, which she captioned:“What was the joke.. Jaldi wapas bulaao aap donu...”

The actress, who is currently fighting breast cancer, is making a return to the screen with“Grihalaxmi,” which centers around power and survival. It also stars Chunky Pandey, Rahul Dev, and Dibyendu.“Grihalaxmi” tells a compelling story of resilience, survival, and personal transformation.

On January 26, Hina showcased the 'best human in her life' who stood by her during these testing times.

Hina Khan penned a long appreciation post for her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on her Instagram handle. Dropping a string of pictures from their time together, she wrote, "For the Best Human I know ! He shaved his head when I shaved and he only let them grow when mine started growing back. To the man who looks after my soul, To the man who always says I GOT YOU.

"To the man who is always by my side even if there are hundred reasons to give up.. To this selfless man who only knows how to hold on. we have been with each other through so much.. through every thick n thin. We truly have lived a lifetime together and have stood with each other. From seeing through the toughest of times when we faced challenges in health during the pandemic.”

“We both lost our fathers and cried and consoled each other. From the day he broke the news to me to the day we were anxiously counting seconds before our Pet Scans. From preparing a list of questionnaire before we met any of the doctors to doing his side of the research so that he can make sure I am going ahead in the right direction. From the day we started the chemo to this very day when I am going through my radiations he has been my guiding light.”

“From cleaning me up to dressing me up, he's done it all..He has created a field of impenetrable Protection Around me."

Hina Khan concluded by calling Rocky a blessing, "All my Doctors and Hospital staff often tell him THIS...Aur aaj mai bhi bolti hoon-I wish such blessing of a MAN is in every woman's life."