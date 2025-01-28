(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Amino Acid Fertilizer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.7% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 392.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.5 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, South Korea, UK, Canada, France, and Italy Key companies profiled AGRI nova Science SA, Amega Sciences Inc., Aminocore, Futureco Bioscience SA, Gowan Co., Haifa Negev technologies Ltd., Humintech GmbH, Isagro Spa, Israel Chemicals Ltd., OMEX, Protan AG, QINGDAO FUTURE GROUP, Shanghai Tongrui Biotech Co. Ltd., SQM S.A., SOM Phytopharma India Ltd., Syngenta Crop Protection AG, Tagrow Co. Ltd., Unicrop Biochem, Uralchem JSC, and Yara International ASA

Market Driver

The Amino Acid Fertilizer Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing trend towards agricultural technology and sustainable farming practices. Research and development in this area is focused on creating environmentally friendly fertilizers that align with global sustainability goals. Amino acid-based fertilizers offer several advantages, including improved nutrient uptake, stress resistance, and plant growth. These fertilizers are also more efficient than traditional chemical inputs, reducing nutrient loss through leaching and phytotoxicity. In the horticultural sector, amino acid fertilizers are particularly beneficial for crops that require optimal nutrient balance for high yield and soil health. They are effective in addressing abiotic stresses such as drought and salt accumulation, making them valuable in precision farming and sustainable agriculture. Organic amino acid fertilizers, derived from organic compounds, offer economical substitutes for traditional fertilizers while maintaining soil profiles and food security. The market for amino acid fertilizers is expected to continue growing as farmers seek efficient agricultural solutions to improve crop yields and address nutrient deficiencies.

The agricultural industry faces significant challenges due to environmental stressors that impact crop production. Climatic fluctuations, global warming, and pollution increase plant vulnerability to high temperature, low humidity, drought, frost, pests, floods, and phytotoxicity from pesticides. These stressors negatively affect plant metabolism, reducing crop quality and quantity. Even with tolerance mechanisms in place, sensitive plants may succumb, leading to substantial yield losses in seed-producing crops. Moreover, environmental stress can facilitate seed-borne diseases caused by fungi, oomycetes, bacteria, viruses, viroids, nematodes, and parasitic plants, further impacting crop health and productivity.

Market Challenges



The Amino Acid Fertilizer Market faces several challenges in the agricultural sector. Agricultural technology and research & development are crucial for creating environmentally friendly farming solutions that align with global sustainability goals. Reducing chemical inputs is a key focus, as plant metabolism and sustainable farming practices become more important. Bio-based fertilizers, such as amino acid fertilizers, offer sustainable agricultural solutions for horticulture and crop development. Drought, abiotic stresses, and nutrient deficiency are significant challenges for farmers. Amino acids, with their chelating effect, enhance nutrient uptake and efficiency, improving plant growth and crop yield. Sustainable farming practices, like precision farming and organic farming, are essential for soil health and reducing soil leaching. In the horticultural sector, stress resistance, oxygen, and water-soluble fertilizers are vital for optimal plant growth. Organic compounds, like amino acids, provide efficient products with minimal phytotoxicity. Nitrogen, functional groups, and side chains play a role in protein synthesis, carbon sequestration, and equilibrium in soil profiles. Food security relies on economical substitutes for traditional fertilizers, addressing crop loss due to abiotic stresses and nutrient deficiency. Amino acid fertilizers offer a solution for sustainable agricultural yields while maintaining soil health and reducing environmental impact. The global population growth and urbanization have led to a significant decline in arable land, making it a critical concern for the agriculture sector. According to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, developing countries like China and India will need an extra 120 million hectares of land to meet their food demands by 2030. Inappropriate agricultural practices and shrinking arable land have lowered overall yield volumes, making it essential to enhance crop productivity. Amino acid fertilizers play a vital role in improving crop yields, but their market growth may face setbacks due to the scarcity of arable land during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

This amino acid fertilizer market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Liquid formulated fertilizers 1.2 Dry formulated fertilizers



2.1 Crops

2.2 Horticulture 2.3 Gardening



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Liquid formulated fertilizers- Liquid formulated amino acid fertilizers have gained significant popularity in the global market due to their ease of use and quick absorption by plants. Unlike dry formulated fertilizers, these fertilizers offer a homogeneous blend with each droplet containing a uniform mixture of nutrients. This ensures that plants receive an immediate boost of essential amino acids when sprayed on their leaves. The quick absorption rate, within an hour of application, makes liquid formulated amino acid fertilizers an ideal choice for horticulture applications. Leading vendors, such as Aminocore, Futureco Bioscience, AGRI Nova Science, Gowan Company, and Isagro, offer a wide range of liquid formulated amino acid fertilizers. Their high viscosity ensures good adherence to plant leaves, making them effective micronutrient foliar fertilizers when used in combination with other water-soluble fertilizers. The increasing adoption of horticulture and field crops applications of these fertilizers is driving the growth of the global amino acid fertilizer market. The low salt content in liquid formulated amino acid fertilizers also reduces the risk of seed burn and tissue damage, making them a safer option for farmers. Overall, the ease of administration, quick absorption, and uniform nutrient blend make liquid formulated amino acid fertilizers a preferred choice for farmers and horticulturists.

Research Analysis

The Amino Acid Fertilizer Market is a significant segment of the global agricultural industry, focusing on enhancing plant nutrition and improving soil fertility management for sustainable food production. Amino acid fertilizers, available in liquid formulations, play a crucial role in ensuring food security by optimizing crop quality and plant development through the provision of bioavailable nutrients. Agricultural innovation and biotechnology have led to the development of advanced amino acid fertilizers, which contribute to sustainable food systems, agroforestry, and eco-friendly agriculture. Digital agriculture, farm management software, and precision agriculture technologies facilitate water-efficient farming, sustainable agriculture solutions, and crop stress management. Biofertilizers and biopesticides, along with naturally derived nitrogen, offer economical and environmentally sustainable alternatives to traditional agrochemicals. Crop diversification and nutrient management are essential aspects of climate-smart agriculture, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while enhancing crop yield enhancement. Horticulture and crop fertilizers play a vital role in improving plant resilience and crop fertilizer application techniques. Agricultural data analytics and sustainable agriculture practices contribute to improving soil health, water conservation, and plant nutrition. Agritech startups are driving innovation in the market, focusing on sustainable agriculture, plant nutrition, and fertilizer efficiency.

Market Research Overview

The Amino Acid Fertilizer Market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing focus on agricultural technology and research and development in the agriculture sector. With the global sustainability goals prioritizing environmentally friendly farming practices, amino acid fertilizers are gaining popularity as they promote sustainable farming and agriculture. These fertilizers, derived from organic compounds, offer advantages over traditional chemical inputs by enhancing plant metabolism, improving nutrient uptake, and increasing crop yield. Amino acid fertilizers play a crucial role in sustainable farming practices by addressing abiotic stresses such as drought and soil leaching. They are particularly beneficial in the horticultural sector, where high-value crops require optimal plant growth and nutrient efficiency. These fertilizers also contribute to soil health by improving nutrient equilibrium and reducing phytotoxicity. Amino acids, with their functional groups and side chains, play a vital role in protein synthesis and stress resistance. Water-soluble fertilizers and organic fertilizers are efficient agricultural solutions that offer economical substitutes for traditional fertilizers. The market for amino acid fertilizers is expected to grow as farmers seek to improve crop development, precision farming, and agricultural yields while reducing crop loss due to nutrient deficiency. Additionally, these fertilizers offer stress resistance, oxygen availability, and water-soluble properties, making them ideal for crops grown in diverse soil profiles and agricultural lands.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Liquid Formulated Fertilizers

Dry Formulated Fertilizers

Application



Crops



Horticulture

Gardening

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

