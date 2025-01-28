Bongs.Design Announces Custom Design In Cambodia With Unique T-Shirts, Totes, 3D Prints, And Recycled Lampshades

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Phnom Penh, Cambodia - bongs, a pioneer in the custom design industry, is excited to announce the expansion of its innovative platform, offering a diverse range of personalized products, including custom t-shirts, tote bags, 3D prints, and eco-friendly recycled lampshades.



Founded by visionary designer Sambath Sok, also known as Kbat, bongs aims to empower individuals to express their unique style through custom-made designs. Since its inception during the pandemic and the official launch of its website in June 2023, the company has rapidly gained a reputation for creativity, quality, and sustainability.



bongs's product lineup includes:

. Custom T-Shirts: Wear your personality with pride through our high-quality, personalized t-shirts.

. Tote Bags: Stylish and functional tote bags, designed to meet your daily needs with a touch of individuality.

. 3D Prints: From intricate ornaments to innovative household items, our 3D printed products showcase the perfect blend of technology and artistry.

. Recycled Lampshades: Our commitment to sustainability is evident in our recycled lampshades, crafted from repurposed materials to create beautiful and environmentally-friendly lighting solutions.



“We believe that every design tells a story, and we are dedicated to helping our customers bring their unique visions to life,” said Sambath Sok.“Our range of custom products not only adds a personal touch to everyday items but also promotes sustainability through our recycled offerings.”



bongs is also actively engaged in the local community, participating in events such as Penh at Coconut Park, F3, CULT and Cambodia Waste Summit to showcase their latest creations and connect with customers in person.



For more information on bongs and to explore the new product collection, visit or connect with the team on Telegram @bongsdesign.



Contact: Sambath Sok (Kbat) Founder, bongs Email: ...gn Phone: +855 69 DESIGN / +855 69 337446





About bongs: bongs is a Cambodia-based custom design company founded by Sambath Sok (Kbat). The company specializes in personalized products, blending individuality with modern technology to create unique and sustainable designs.

Company :-bongs

User :- Sambath Sok

Email :-...gn

Url :-