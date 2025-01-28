SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. - ATRA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. ("Atara" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATRA ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Atara and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On January 16, 2025, Atara issued a press release announcing receipt of "a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the EBVALLOTM (tabelecleucel) Biologics License Application (BLA) as monotherapy treatment for adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with Epstein-Barr virus positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (EBV+ PTLD), who have received at least one prior therapy including an anti-CD20 containing regimen." The Company stated that "[t]he CRL was solely related to observations as part of a standard pre-license inspection of a third-party manufacturing facility for EBVALLO."

On this news, Atara's stock price fell $6.59 per share, or 50.08%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $6.57 per share on January 16, 2025.

Then, on January 21, 2025, Atara announced "that the [FDA] has placed a clinical hold on Atara's active Investigational New Drug (IND) applications" due to "the inadequately addressed [Good Manufacturing Practices] compliance issues identified during the pre-license inspection of the third-party manufacturing facility referenced in the Complete Response Letter."

On this news, Atara's stock price fell $0.52 per share, or 7.91%, to close at $6.05 per share on January 21, 2025.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED