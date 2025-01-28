(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Crocs, ("Crocs" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CROX ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Crocs and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until March 24, 2025, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Crocs securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained a t .

In February 2022, Crocs completed its acquisition of HEYDUDE, a footwear brand focusing on casual, comfortable, and lightweight footwear. Investors subsequently learned, through a series of disclosures by Crocs and its officers between April 27, 2023 and October 28, 2024, that HEYDUDE's post-acquisition revenue growth had been driven, in large part, by Crocs' efforts to stock third-party wholesalers and retailers; and that as Crocs' retail partners began to destock this excess inventory, waning product demand further negatively impacted the Company's financial results.

Following these disclosures, Crocs' stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

