Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Quanterix And Transmedics And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) and TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the provided.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

On November 12, 2024, following the market's closure, Quanterix disclosed that it had discovered an error in the capitalization of labor and overhead costs for prior periods, dating back to at least 2021. This error impacted the valuation of its inventory. Consequently, the company advised that the financial statements containing these errors should no longer be considered reliable.

Following this news, Quanterix's stock price fell by 18.3% closing at $12.40 per share on November 13, 2024.

For more information on the Quanterix investigation go to:

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. TransMedics is the subject of a report issued by Scorpion Capital on January 10, 2025. The report claims that in“20 years of shorting, TransMedics is the most extreme and grotesque healthcare fraud we have encountered, not only for its scale, but because it is predicated on the exploitation of the most vulnerable patients – the terminally ill, desperate for an organ. The 'lucky' patients who receive a diseased, damaged organ rejected by reputable surgeons and centers ... are oblivious to the cesspool of perverse, secret incentives that steered the organ their way.”

For more information on the TransMedics investigation go to:

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

