US Coast Guard Seizes 200 Pounds Of Illegally Caught Fish Off Texas Coast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Coast Guard interdicted a lancha and seized 200 pounds of illegally caught fish in waters off southern Texas, Tuesday.

A Coast Guard Station South Padre Island boat crew in coordination with the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbertson, Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders, and Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi aircrews, located and stopped three Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing north of the Maritime Boundary Line.

After interdicting the lanchas, Coast Guard personnel seized 200 pounds of red snapper, along with fishing gear and highflyers on board the vessels. Coast Guard crews detained the men, brought them ashore and transferred the detainees to US Customs and Border Protection personnel for further processing.

The seized fish will be split and donated to the Harte Institute to support Illegal Unreported and Unregulated Fishing research and Sea Turtle Inc., to help feed and rehabilitate turtles.

A lancha is a fishing boat used by fishermen that is approximately 20-30 feet long with a slender profile, having one outboard motor, and is capable of travelling at speeds exceeding 30 mph. Lanchas are frequently used to transport illegal narcotics to the US and illegally fish in the United States' Exclusive Economic Zone near the US/Mexico border in the Gulf of Mexico.

