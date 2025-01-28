UNHCR Launches Solar Project To Empower Refugees In Zambia

(MENAFN- IANS) Lusaka, Jan 29 (IANS) The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) launched a solar photovoltaic project to increase access to electricity in refugee settlements in Zambia, improving the livelihoods of refugees and surrounding communities.

The solarisation project is expected to benefit refugee settlements in Lusaka, the country's capital, Mantapala Refugee Settlement in the northern part of the country, and Meheba Refugee Settlement in the western part of the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

The initiative is a cooperation between the UNHCR and Zambia's of Home Affairs and Internal Security. The project will provide a steady power supply to the refugee settlements and alleviate the challenges posed by frequent power outages Zambia is facing due to an electricity deficit.

"As we all know, access to reliable energy is vital to enable the delivery of essential services and protection to displaced persons. The challenges posed by frequent power outages have made it clear that we must seek innovative solutions that address immediate needs and pave the way for a more sustainable future," Preeta Law, UNHCR representative in Zambia, said during the launch of the project at the Makeni Refugee Transit Center in Lusaka.

She said the project is not just an investment in renewable energy, but an investment in human dignity and resilience, adding that it will give refugees and asylum seekers access to critical services such as health care, protection, and registration.

According to her, the solarisation project also provides a reliable and cost-effective solution and minimises the reliance on diesel generators, thereby reducing the carbon footprint.

Dickson Matembo, permanent secretary in Zambia's Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security, commended the UNHCR for its continued support to Zambia's efforts to empower refugees and host communities.

He said the project is in line with Zambia's commitments under the Global Compact on Refugees adopted by the United Nations in 2018, which emphasises support for refugees and host communities.